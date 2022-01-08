Arbroath contract boost as Gayfield hero signs new deal ahead of Ayr United clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gavin Swankie has penned a new contract with Arbroath until the end of the season.

Swankie, 38, is currently in his 13th season with the Lichties, having made more than 200 appearances over four spells with his home-town club.

He helped the Gayfield outfit win the old Division Three title in 2011 and lift the League 1 trophy in 2019.

The versatile forward has seen first-team opportunities limited for table-topping Arbroath side this term, playing just nine times.

Nevertheless, he remains a pivotal part of Dick Campbell’s dressing room — and more than capable of making an impact when called upon.

A favourite in Angus for many years, Swankie was a hero at Station Park during his five-year stint with Forfar Athletic.

He has also turned out for Dundee and St Johnstone.

Arbroath visit Ayr United on Saturday seeking to solidify their place as shock Championship leaders.