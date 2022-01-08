Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan commits to ninth season at Dens Park after agreeing new deal

By George Cran
January 8 2022, 12.30pm Updated: January 8 2022, 12.35pm
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan.
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan.

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has extended his stay at Dens Park to 2023.

That sees the 34-year-old commit to a ninth season with the Dark Blues after signing in the summer of 2014.

During that time he has featured 274 times, putting McGowan 30th on the club’s all-time appearance list.

He’s also the first player to play over 250 matches for Dundee this century.

This season he has made 23 appearances, scoring twice.

McGowan continues to be a key player for James McPake’s side, having started the last 10 matches for the club.

He has scored 20 times for the club during his seven-and-a-half years with the most recent coming in a 2-2 home draw against Hibs.

He was named the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year for season 2019/20.

McGowan has previously featured for St Mirren, Hamilton, Morton and Celtic.

 

