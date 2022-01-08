Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan commits to ninth season at Dens Park after agreeing new deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has extended his stay at Dens Park to 2023.

That sees the 34-year-old commit to a ninth season with the Dark Blues after signing in the summer of 2014.

During that time he has featured 274 times, putting McGowan 30th on the club’s all-time appearance list.

He’s also the first player to play over 250 matches for Dundee this century.

We are delighted to announce that Paul McGowan has signed a contract extension to commit his future to the club until the summer of 2023 #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/qJp2RUPzHp pic.twitter.com/DXC14LmJV4 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 8, 2022

This season he has made 23 appearances, scoring twice.

McGowan continues to be a key player for James McPake’s side, having started the last 10 matches for the club.

He has scored 20 times for the club during his seven-and-a-half years with the most recent coming in a 2-2 home draw against Hibs.

He was named the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year for season 2019/20.

McGowan has previously featured for St Mirren, Hamilton, Morton and Celtic.