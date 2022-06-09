EVE MUIRHEAD: A big day at Windsor Castle, when ‘enough is enough’ and press conference awkward silences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: A big day at Windsor Castle, when ‘enough is enough’ and press conference awkward silences

By Eve Muirhead
June 9 2022, 5.00pm
Eve Muirhead holds her OBE and MBE.
I had a fantastic day at Windsor Castle being presented with my MBE and OBE.

My mum came down with me and we were joined afterwards by my uncle and aunt who live in Southampton.

Everything about it was perfect – the weather, the setting and meeting other people getting awards and hearing their stories.

I didn’t actually know until the day before that I was going to receive both medals!

They phoned me up to give me the choice of waiting until next year for the OBE but I definitely made the right decision.

Staff were saying they’d never seen someone get two at the same time before so that made it extra special.

Prince Charles has got a great knowledge about Perthshire and he wasn’t too bad with his curling either!

Loads of other people said they watched the Olympic final, which was really nice too.

I’m definitely getting more looks and comments on my trips to England than I used to!

It won’t be long until I’m coming back for the middle Saturday of Wimbledon.

I’m really looking forward to that one.

In an ideal world it would be great if Andy Murray is still going strong in the tournament at that point and I get to see him play on Centre Court.

That would just cap off a brilliant sporting year for me.

He looks like he’s building up nicely on the grass so fingers crossed.

If anything, there might be a better chance of watching Andy than Rafa Nadal.

The video on social media of him limping around when he was doing the photoshoot in Paris after yet another French Open triumph was hard to watch.

It’s no secret that he’s pushing his body to the absolute limit to try and  squeeze another couple of grand slams out of his career and you do wonder if he’d still be going if the head to head with Novak Djokovic wasn’t so tight.

And you do also worry about the repercussions in later life.

I always think that injuries and discomfort come with the territory if you’re going to be at the top of your sport for a long time.

If you haven’t got a long list of them you’ve probably not maxed out!

I obviously had my hip operation and the good one has had injections since then – probably because I was over-compensating after the surgery.

I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to manage things pretty well over the last couple of years but I’d like to think I’d know when the cost to my body outweighs the rewards of keeping going.

Nadal may soon come to the conclusion ‘enough is enough’.

It’s not often in sport that the pre-event media conferences are a more compelling watch than the actual event.

But that may well be the case when we look back on the first tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Wherever you stand on the rights and wrongs of the new tour, for the likes of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter it’s been a reputation car crash.

Credit to the people who asked questions like – would they be willing to play a tournament in Putin’s Russia if the money was too good to turn down?

But surely the golfers should have been better prepared with their answers.

The awkward silences spoke volumes.

