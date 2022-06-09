Kevin Mackie hits out at ‘bonkers’ Glebe Park arrangements, revealing plans to turn Brechin City ground into community facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Mackie hits out at ‘bonkers’ Glebe Park arrangements, revealing plans to turn Brechin City ground into community facility

By Scott Lorimer
June 9 2022, 5.00pm
Glebe Park could become an all-weather community facility soon after Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie said its current lack of use is 'bonkers'.
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has revealed plans are under way to convert the club’s Glebe Park home into a multi-use community facility.

The Highland League club chief described the current level of use of the ground as ‘bonkers’ and hopes the whole town will be able to benefit.

In order for that to happen the Glebe turf, renowned for its eye-catching designs by groundsman Neil Wood, will switch from grass to an all-weather pitch.

A new surface would allow locals the opportunity to use the surface all year round regardless of the conditions.

With the club’s plan to recruit more locally-based talent, it’s also hoped the next Brechin City gem can be unearthed through the club’s community programme.

This all ties in with the aim to make the club more sustainable.

Current Glebe Park use is ‘bonkers’

Speaking to Courier Sport, Mackie said the current set up is not viable.

“This model is not sustainable where Brechin City turn up at Glebe Park and play for two hours, two Saturdays per month,” he explained. “It’s bonkers.

A sign that could become a thing of the past, if Brechin change to an all-weather pitch.
“We have a phenomenal set up there and that should be working – we have kids that can’t get on football parks in Brechin.

“We have to, for the community, give them an all-weather pitch and they can utilise it.

“Give the community the pitch, it’s lying there doing nothing anyway.”

Hope to follow in footsteps of Angus rivals

The wheels are already in motion on the project and Mackie hopes to have new facilities in place and ready for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Ideally, says Mackie, the transformation of Brechin’s home ground would already be complete, but funding applications have been slowed due to the Covid pandemic.

“It drives me mad that we can’t move quicker and we need to get the funding in place,” he said.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie.
“We are so determined to deliver for the local community the use of Glebe Park with new changing facilities where the kids look forward to playing on the park.

“That is everyone’s goal at the club: to give the community the opportunity, like Forfar and Montrose have done.

“We are working with the relevant authorities just now. The idea is we’d like to see if we could deliver it next summer.

“We’ve got so much space there that the club is under-utilised. We want everyone to understand this is a community club.

“It’s located in an ideal area of the town and has a phenomenal car park.

“It’s there and we want people to come and use it.

“We are working with the Community Trust to utilise that and give young kids and the community the use of the facilities, that’s what we want to do.”

