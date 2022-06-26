NORMAN WATSON: Rare Glasgow School panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NORMAN WATSON: Rare Glasgow School panels

By Norman Watson
June 26 2022, 11.33am
Panels by Talwin Morris, £5250 (Lyon & Turnbull).

Many of you will have visited the Mackintosh Room at V&A Dundee and may have been surprised at how sometimes the ‘gloomy’ dark-stained oak panels make the space.

Lyon & Turnbull’s recent ‘Design’ sale in Edinburgh included two rare Glasgow School panels which may not exactly have brightened the V&A’s recreation of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s 1907 room for Miss Cranston’s Ingram Street tearoom, but would certainly not look out of place in it.

Created by Talwin Morris

Created around 1893 by the prolific book designer and decorative artist Talwin Morris (1865-1911), the panels were made from brass with repoussé decoration, and were later framed. Each panel measured approximately 11 x 5 inches.

Morris is known particularly for his Glasgow School furniture, metalwork and book designs.

The panels demonstrate the key characteristics of the ‘Glasgow Style,’ with their heavily-stylised linear plant forms and ‘Glasgow’ roses.

After spending part of his early career working as an art editor in London, Morris took up a post as arts manager for the Glasgow publisher Blackie & Son in 1898, a position he held until his death in 1911.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Working for Blackie, he quickly became acquainted with Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the circle of artists associated the Glasgow School of Art, which had a significant influence on his work.

Perhaps best known for his book designs, Morris also produced items of furniture, textiles and metalwork, which were incorporated into many of his decorative schemes, including his own home at Dunglass Castle, and the refurbishment of W. W. Blackie’s Printing Works, where these very panels once formed part of an entrance screen.

Estimated at £3000-£5000, the panels sold for £5250.

