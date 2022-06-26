Daniel Martinez makes music in Scotland, with a true flamenco twist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Guitarist Daniel Martinez is living testament to the dedication that his chosen artform requires.

He brings his flamenco company to Anstruther Town Hall on Saturday July 2.

As a child in Cordoba, Daniel watched his father and uncle playing guitar at family parties.

A childhood dream

“I was fascinated by what they were doing,” he says. “My father isn’t a professional musician but my uncle teaches at the conservatoire and I was desperate to study there.

“You must be seven years old before you can begin formal studies, so I waited.”

Daniel’s patience was rewarded when he began a regime of study that continued until he was 18, spending four hours at the conservatoire three days a week while also attending school and keeping up with his class work.

Fell in love with Edinburgh

A chance meeting with singer Danilo Olivera led Daniel to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015 as he was preparing for his final exam.

He fell in love with Edinburgh and, after returning to Cordoba for his final exam he decided to settle in Scotland and establish a flamenco school.

With musicians, including Danilo, and dancers from the school he formed a company that has won awards, including a Herald Angel, and international recognition.

“It’s made in Scotland,” he says. “But it’s a genuine flamenco troupe.”