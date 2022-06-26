Daniel Martinez makes music in Scotland, with a true flamenco twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Daniel Martinez makes music in Scotland, with a true flamenco twist

By Rob Adams
June 26 2022, 11.37am
Cordoba-born guitarist Daniel Martinez.
Guitarist Daniel Martinez is living testament to the dedication that his chosen artform requires.

He brings his flamenco company to Anstruther Town Hall on Saturday July 2.

As a child in Cordoba, Daniel watched his father and uncle playing guitar at family parties.

A childhood dream

“I was fascinated by what they were doing,” he says. “My father isn’t a professional musician but my uncle teaches at the conservatoire and I was desperate to study there.

“You must be seven years old before you can begin formal studies, so I waited.”

Daniel Martinez doing what he loves best.

Daniel’s patience was rewarded when he began a regime of study that continued until he was 18, spending four hours at the conservatoire three days a week while also attending school and keeping up with his class work.

Fell in love with Edinburgh

A chance meeting with singer Danilo Olivera led Daniel to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015 as he was preparing for his final exam.

He fell in love with Edinburgh and, after returning to Cordoba for his final exam he decided to settle in Scotland and establish a flamenco school.

With musicians, including Danilo, and dancers from the school he formed a company that has won awards, including a Herald Angel, and international recognition.

“It’s made in Scotland,” he says. “But it’s a genuine flamenco troupe.”

