Home News Fife

27 great pictures capturing the best of Ceres Highland Games

By Claire Warrender
June 26 2022, 11.39am Updated: June 26 2022, 11.39am
Ceres Highland Games, the oldest in Scotland, takes place on the village green
The City of St Andrews Pipe Band heralded the first Ceres Highland Games since 2019.

Crowds gathered as Scotland’s oldest Highland games were declared open.

And then followed an afternoon of traditional entertainment, with sports, dancing and piping.

The games’ inaugural five-mile road race kicked off the sporting programme.

And spectators also enjoyed boys and girls’ races, cycling and heavy events, wrestling and the always entertaining tug-o-war.

Shows, stalls and a refreshment tent added to the party atmosphere.

Ceres Highland Games has been holding activities on the Bow Butts site on the village green since 1314.

The charter to hold the event was given to the village by Robert the Bruce as a thank you for its support at the Battle of Bannockburn.

And it has been held every year since, apart from during the first and second word wars, the 1746 Act of Proscription and the Covid pandemic.

This year’s event, on June 25, fell on the 708th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

And organisers say that made it extra special.

Photographer Jim Payne captured some of the action.

A competitor unwinds to launch the 42lb weight in the ‘weight for distance’ event of the heavy events competition
All smiles in the wee ones races
Another competitor steps up for the shot putt
Mid throw in the ‘Weight for Distance’ event.
Hundreds of people gather to watch the events.
Ceres mascot takes a moment to pose for our photographer.
City of St. Andrews Pipe Band did a brilliant job entertaining the crowds.
Taking to the stage for announcements.
Highland Dancing gets underway.
Children compete in one of the races.
Who will be crowned the winner?
Children take part in the wrestling event.
The coolest wee members of St Andrews Pipe Band
A female competitor posed to throw in the shot putt event of the heavy events competition
competitors dance it out!
Another competitor in the ‘Weight for Distance’ steps up
Crowds cheer on the competitors.
Time for the adults race.
Another round of wrestling!
Taking to the stage for their turn in the highland dance event.
A group preparing a caber for the caber toss.
Not letting a fall stop him, this little one got back up and kept running
Fellow competitors look on as the 42lb weight is launched in an effort to get as good a distance as possible
Time for the cycling event!
Cyclists zip past the crowds as they compete for top spot.
St Andrews Pipe Band lead by their youngest members.

