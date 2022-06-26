27 great pictures capturing the best of Ceres Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band heralded the first Ceres Highland Games since 2019.

Crowds gathered as Scotland’s oldest Highland games were declared open.

And then followed an afternoon of traditional entertainment, with sports, dancing and piping.

The games’ inaugural five-mile road race kicked off the sporting programme.

And spectators also enjoyed boys and girls’ races, cycling and heavy events, wrestling and the always entertaining tug-o-war.

Shows, stalls and a refreshment tent added to the party atmosphere.

Ceres Highland Games has been holding activities on the Bow Butts site on the village green since 1314.

The charter to hold the event was given to the village by Robert the Bruce as a thank you for its support at the Battle of Bannockburn.

And it has been held every year since, apart from during the first and second word wars, the 1746 Act of Proscription and the Covid pandemic.

This year’s event, on June 25, fell on the 708th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

And organisers say that made it extra special.

Photographer Jim Payne captured some of the action.