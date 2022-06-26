Man seen pouring accelerant on car in Dundee before it was torched

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a man who was seen dousing a car in flammable liquid before it was set alight in Dundee.

The incident, which left the vehicle destroyed, occurred on Charleston Drive just after 5am on Tuesday.

Nobody was inside the vehicle at the time but police believe the incident was targeted.

Detective Constable Steve Smith, from Police Scotland’s Tayside CID, said: “Whilst the motive for this fire has yet to be established we believe that it was, for whatever reason, targeted.

CCTV shows man fleeing scene

​“Officers have been checking CCTV and from there a man is seen pouring accelerant over the vehicle before driving off in a dark coloured car.

“He is only described at the moment as wearing dark clothing.”

​Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 0409 of June 21.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes after a number of similar incidents in Dundee recently, including a torched minivan outside a Broughty Ferry veterans’ home.