I have never felt the need to order a group of clamorous female sheep to be quiet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

I have never felt the need to order a group of clamorous female sheep to be quiet

By Steve Finan
June 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 18 2022, 3.03pm
Post Thumbnail

This week I am going to devote this entire column to one word. It isn’t a word I like. Indeed it is a word that grates upon me every time I hear it.

The word is yous.

It is an ugly, needless word, but one I seem to hear more and more often these days. It is spreading like a new strain of Covid.

I’ve always disliked it and never use it. I think it sounds comical: “shut up yous” is surely an instruction to clamorous female sheep?

You is a subjective personal pronoun, and functions as a singular and a plural. You can tell one person “you should listen to me”, you can tell a thousand people “you should listen to me”.

There is no need to attach a final S when addressing more than one person. No one would say theys instead of they, or wes instead of we. The contractions you’d and you’ll would sound very strange as yous’d and yous’ll.

And if you accept yous as a word, you must also accept youse, youz, yiz, yuz, y’all, and even u’s. Because if one wrong usage is acceptable then all must be.

Now someone, I’m sure, will be aching to tell me that yous can be found in dictionaries. That is true.

But as we have discussed previously, dictionaries are not to be trusted. Dictionaries seem to think their job is to reflect any nonsense that people are saying. I remain convinced that a dictionary’s primary directive should be to provide leadership and list good examples of proper English usage.

Any fool can write any claptrap in a dictionary, and many do.

There will be others who want to tell me that yous is an old Scots word. Is it? Yous is heard throughout the north of England and is more likely to have come from Ireland than have originated in Scotland. You will seek in vain for yous in the works of Robert Burns.

While it is awful when spoken it is truly risible when written. Anyone writing “yous” would be as well noting in the margin: “In case you hadn’t noticed, I’m a dullard who can barely use the English language”.

Let me end with three questions. Is there anything gained? Is more clarity achieved? Is there a good reason, or even a semi-literate reason, to say: “This is what yous do” when “this is what you do” will suffice?

The answer to all three questions can only be: no.

Yous is a waste of breath, a waste of ink, and if you use it you will be reduced in some people’s estimation.

 

 

Word of the week

Otiose (adjective)

Sterile. Serving no practical purpose or result. EG: “Instances of the otiose ‘yous’ are scattered through English like so many grains of dirt.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]