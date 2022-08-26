EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson’s curling wish and the season starts without me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson’s curling wish and the season starts without me

By Eve Muirhead
August 26 2022, 8.00am
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour look like they’re trying to beat LIV Golf at their own game.

One of the key points of difference that ‘old world’ players and administrators were stressing was the competiveness they had that the breakaway rebels didn’t.

That meant half-way cuts and traditional size fields.

Bigger prize funds that have now been announced and 12 events with restricted fields might keep the top players happy in the short-term but I’m not so sure it was a good call in the grand scheme of things.

For starters, although the money has gone up, we all know who has the deeper pockets in this battle.

LIV will just keep raising the bar again and again.

But, even more importantly, the PGA Tour has conceded a bit of territory on the moral high ground.

In the court of public opinion – as we saw at The Open – there was a good guy and a bad guy.

If I wasn’t one of the players who was likely to make those restricted field events, I’d be very concerned about what the future is going to look like.

And I’d also have big doubts if I was a young player yet to even get on the PGA Tour ladder.

The blurring of the lines might prevent a few of the stars jumping ship (I think even that’s unlikely if the rumours about Cameron Smith are true).

But maintaining a clear identity could well have bene the better long-term strategy.

Shooting 76 on the Carrick Course at Loch Lomond for Sir Alex Ferguson’s golf day last week shows that retirement is helping my own golf game!

I was certainly pretty pleased with that.

It was an honour to meet and chat to Sir Alex.

Hearing that true sporting greats like him were watching our Olympic final never gets boring, I can assure you.

He said he wants to give curling a try, so we’ll see!

And the Q&A at night with Gary Neville was inspirational.

The importance he places on things like knowing everybody’s name at whatever club he managed, from the top to the bottom, was fascinating.

Both men had the audience captivated.

It’s no wonder Manchester United were so successful with Sir Alex as manager and Gary the captain.

Last week had a bit of a strange feel to it with the new curling season starting off without me.

I couldn’t stop myself from watching, though.

That will never change.

As you’d expect there were perfect ice conditions at the National Curling Academy in the first Euro Super Series event.

And congratulations to Germany’s Team Jentsch on getting the win.

From a Scottish point of view, neither of our teams made it through to the semi-finals.

It will be Beth Farmer who will be the happier of the two skips, though.

Team Farmer are the Performance Foundation rink but they beat Team Morrison who are Podium when they faced each other.

That will be a rivalry to keep an eye over the next few months.

