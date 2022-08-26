Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Saturday, August 27, two traditional Highland Games are returning after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The Strathardle Highland Gathering will celebrate its special 150th anniversary, missed last year.

This marks the year when they met on the Bannerfield in August in the first gathering in 1871.

In recognition of this milestone, entry for children and senior citizens will be free, whilst adult tickets will be reduced to £5 per person.

Historic Strathardle and Birnam Games

Strathardle’s gathering will begin at 9.30am, with the commencement of agricultural judging, followed by a variety of other events, including a dog show, dancing, piping, tug o’ war, and of course – heavyweight games.

Meanwhile, the Birnam Highland Games will start slightly later tomorrow, with park gates opening at 10am.

First held in 1864, they have taken place on the last Saturday in August ever since.

There is a legend saying that the first meeting of the Birnam Games Committee was held at Birnam Oak, the last survivor of Macbeth’s famous Birnam Wood.

With prizes totalling over £3,000, Birnam Highland Games is hosting a wide selection of Field and Track competitions throughout the day, featuring running, cycling, and children’s races.

Games mainstays, caber tossing, Highland dancing, and the World Championship Haggis Eating Competition will also take place.

More info at strathardlehighlandgathering.org.uk and birnamhighlandgames.com.