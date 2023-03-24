Gillian Lord: April Fool’s Day has been putting the ‘fake’ into fake news for years!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillian Lord: April Fool’s Day has been putting the ‘fake’ into fake news for years!

And you could not make that up!

By Gillian Lord
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?

I shared fake news and I am ashamed.

Awake in the small hours, I went to social media to see what was happening out there.
Someone had shared a post about a huge female Great White shark that developed a bond with a fisherman in South Africa after he had saved her from fishing nets two years before.

He even had a name for her – Cindy.

For real?

There it was, a picture of the fisherman, called Andre Potgieter in this story, and a monster Great White alongside his boat, allowing him to touch her belly.

She follows me around in the ocean, he allegedly said.

When I stop she comes up to the boat and allows me to pet her belly.

It was 3am and I was lying awake, wanting the world to be a nicer place.

I used to live in a fishing village and had heard stories from fishermen about sharks that knew the sound of certain fishing boats, they would follow them from the harbour.

In fact they would wait for them, knowing when they would go to sea.

Other boats they would ignore.

Can sharks feel emotions?

I idly Googled.

Yes, came the answer, they can.

They can feel happy and sad and depressed.

Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu in 2019. Image/AP

They are quite misunderstood creatures really, said various quoted scientists.

But as for this shark, I should have asked Snopes.

And so I shared the post. It got noticed by friends in different time zones, including my sharp friend in Canada, who did ask Snopes.

Fake news, came the answer

The story had emerged in South Australia too, in 2008.

The images – not all of the same shark, but how would you know – were real, taken from a PowerPoint presentation by two scientists who studied sharks.

The French magazine that first published the ‘Cindy’ story used those images when they published their story on April 1 2006.

‘Cindy’ was an April Fool’s joke.

Mortified, I took again to social media.

Fake news, I said. But people kept liking it.

I republished the Snopes article.

Sorry, sorry, but it’s not true, I wailed.

But they still kept liking it. We want to believe it, they said.

And that pretty much said it all.

Old newspaper tradition

Years ago, the April Fool story was a tradition on the big daily broadsheet where I worked.

Readers were in on it too, it was fun to spot the fake. If they could.
The finest minds in the newsroom would create the fake news.

The story would usually be buried away as a brief, as though it was something the newsroom had overlooked, something readers felt they had discovered themselves.

One year we published a story about a strange discovery at sea.

Fishermen had come across a man drifting on a wooden raft, wrapped in a burlap sack, all alone on the ocean.

They had hauled him aboard.

He was bewildered, he spoke a strange version of English, he was very, very old.

His clothes came from another time.

It was like he had arrived from the 17th Century.
Who was he?

Doctors on shore were baffled.

Our switchboard jammed. Thousands and thousands of calls.

Who was the man? Where did he come from? When will we have pictures?

The calls kept coming…

We published our standard April Fool’s identification the next day.

It was the April Fool’s joke, we said.

But the calls kept coming. For weeks, the calls kept coming.

They really wanted to believe the story of a strange man from another time.

Fast forward to today, where nearly everyone is a publisher.

Fake news spreads like wildfire in the echo chamber of what people believe, or want to believe.

There are many good things about the digital revolution, including that more people have access to information today than ever before.

But it’s equally true that it’s easier to curate your own reality.

You can simply believe what you want to believe and find plenty of ‘evidence’ to support it.

Legacy of Trump and Johnson?

In the United States, one of former president Donald Trump’s lasting legacies was sowing distrust in mainstream media – or rather, in news he didn’t like.

Cardboard cutouts of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson at the Foys Stadium during a Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton Academical and Rangers at New Douglas Park in 2020. Image: SNS Group

Add to this rise of AI generated ‘deep fake’ images, the rise of bots on the likes of Twitter, influencing opinions and even the outcome of elections, and you have a world where people don’t know who, or what, to trust.

Then again, if someone had told you even two years ago that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson would both be facing serious scrutiny by their respective governments in the same week would you have believed it?

Ai-Da Robot poses for pictures in the Houses of Parliament in London before making history as the first robot to speak at the House of Lords. Image: PA Wire

Could you have foreseen Trump facing a real prospect of being arrested – and, as I write, deepfake images are circulating in the United States of his alleged arrest.
If you’d been told Boris Johnson’s political career may finally end over findings he misled parliament, would you have believed it?
Yet, it’s happening. And you could not make it up.

