EVE MUIRHEAD: Mind games with Gregor Townsend is risky for SRU chief executive Mark Dodson

A BBC podcast has opened a can of worms and has it been a mistake for Scotland's rugby chief to be as candid about contract negotiations?

SRU chief executive, Mark Dodson. Image: SNS.
By Eve Muirhead

We’re used to mind games between managers, coaches and players in sport when they speak in public.

But a chief executive and his head coach might be a first!

Mark Dodson has certainly got people talking after his appearance on BBC Scotland’s rugby podcast with his thoughts on Gregor Townsend’s future at Murrayfield.

The very fact that he went on the podcast in the first place tells you he wanted to get his point out there.

This isn’t a guy who would be tricked into answering a question about his coach’s future.

It was obviously going to get asked and he’d have been fully prepared for it.

And to do the pod a few days before the two men were due to meet makes you think it’s part of the cat and mouse of contract negotiations.

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign was a success for Gregor Townsend.

There are two scenarios that are the most likely.

One is that Dodson already knows Townsend is moving on and wants to make it sound as if he’s been in control and the SRU were happy for them to part ways.

The other is that Townsend has other options he’s considering and Dodson wants him to know the SRU have other irons in the fire as well.

If it’s the second scenario then he’s playing a risky game.

Because Townsend may well feel a bit unloved and under-appreciated when he hears what his boss has had to say about him!

As a general point, I don’t think it’s a good thing that a CEO is so open about the contract negotiations with his highest profile employee.

And that’s especially true when he’s going to be taking the Scotland team into a World Cup they seem to be building up nicely for.

Stuart Hogg retiring is already one big off-field story that will run alongside the tournament in the autumn and it feels as if another one has been created this week.

I’m intrigued to see what comes from World Curling’s latest announcement.

The WCF has conducted an 18-month scientific research project into the effects of sweeping.

Watching the current men’s World Championships has confirmed what I’ve felt for a while – sweeping has become the facet of the game that has changed the most over the last few years.

The power that goes into it these days is on another level.

Understanding more about how brushing affects the ice and the behaviour of stones may well guide future rule changes.

The major skill in curling has always been delivering a stone under pressure and as impressive as strong sweeping is, I wouldn’t want that balance to swing too far.

All seems to be going to plan for the London Marathon later this month.

I really enjoyed the London Landmarks Half Marathon last Sunday.

It doesn’t hurt to have a former World champion in athletics planning your training, that’s for sure.

Steve Cram was there for moral support and he seemed pleased with my time of 1:34:03.

I was 62nd out of 9,816 women taking part.

The buzz on the streets was amazing so I’m starting to get a good idea how special an occasion the big one will be in a couple of weeks.

I’m helping to raise funds to try and find a cure for MND in the name of the great Doddie Weir.

You can donate by clicking this link. 

