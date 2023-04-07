Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm

Author Celia Norman Smith will read from her new book, The Tales of Harry Also.

By Rebecca Baird
Children's author Celia Norman Smith. Image: The Book Guild.
Children's author Celia Norman Smith. Image: The Book Guild.

Families looking for a fun-filled day out this Easter weekend can find a fairytale-themed event for all ages at Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose.

Local children’s author Celia Norman Smith will appear at the fruit farm to read from her inspiring Scottish fairytale, The Tales of Harry Also, on Saturday April 8.

The book tells the story of Harry Also, a scarecrow who lives in a vegetable garden at the foot of Campsie Fells.

Since he can’t go anywhere, he recounts the tales of the fairy folk in the woods around his home.

The Tales of Harry Also by Celia Norman Smith. Image: The Book Guild. 

Celia will be signing copies of her book, as well as revealing the secrets of the woodcutting process used to craft its artwork.

And there will be goodie bags with activities for all ages to enjoy.

Celia Norman Smith will appear at Charleton Fruit Farm on Saturday April 8 from 11.30am-1.30pm. Tickets are not required for the free event.

