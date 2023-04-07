What's On Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm Author Celia Norman Smith will read from her new book, The Tales of Harry Also. By Rebecca Baird April 7 2023, 8.00am Share Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/whats-on/4277383/charleton-fruit-farm-farm-event/ Copy Link 0 comments Children's author Celia Norman Smith. Image: The Book Guild. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Families looking for a fun-filled day out this Easter weekend can find a fairytale-themed event for all ages at Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose. Local children’s author Celia Norman Smith will appear at the fruit farm to read from her inspiring Scottish fairytale, The Tales of Harry Also, on Saturday April 8. The book tells the story of Harry Also, a scarecrow who lives in a vegetable garden at the foot of Campsie Fells. Since he can’t go anywhere, he recounts the tales of the fairy folk in the woods around his home. The Tales of Harry Also by Celia Norman Smith. Image: The Book Guild. Celia will be signing copies of her book, as well as revealing the secrets of the woodcutting process used to craft its artwork. And there will be goodie bags with activities for all ages to enjoy. Celia Norman Smith will appear at Charleton Fruit Farm on Saturday April 8 from 11.30am-1.30pm. Tickets are not required for the free event. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from What's On Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance Crannog Centre's Spring Awakening tour follows story of 'Ostara Hare', the Easter Bunny Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian… Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face Aberfeldy craftsman displaying sustainable furniture from recycled Perthshire trees at prestigious RHS Chelsea 'Town and gown' at heart of 2023 St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession, says first… Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film… East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness 'Full-time' holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this… Beauty and the Beast Easter panto to bring 'something for everyone' to Dundee's Whitehall… Most Read 1 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 3 2 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 3 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 4 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout 5 Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre 6 Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes 7 ‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises 8 Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent 9 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 8 10 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… More from The Courier The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath… Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing' MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist… Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Editor's Picks Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in footwell Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream A boy named Sue? Scotland’s most androgynous names Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak Most Commented 1 Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack 2 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 3 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 4 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 5 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 6 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 7 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 8 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 9 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 10 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy