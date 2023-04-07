Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families looking for a fun-filled day out this Easter weekend can find a fairytale-themed event for all ages at Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose.

Local children’s author Celia Norman Smith will appear at the fruit farm to read from her inspiring Scottish fairytale, The Tales of Harry Also, on Saturday April 8.

The book tells the story of Harry Also, a scarecrow who lives in a vegetable garden at the foot of Campsie Fells.

Since he can’t go anywhere, he recounts the tales of the fairy folk in the woods around his home.

Celia will be signing copies of her book, as well as revealing the secrets of the woodcutting process used to craft its artwork.

And there will be goodie bags with activities for all ages to enjoy.

Celia Norman Smith will appear at Charleton Fruit Farm on Saturday April 8 from 11.30am-1.30pm. Tickets are not required for the free event.