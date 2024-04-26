Here’s how you can win the prize you’ve always dreamt about

There’s nothing like the thrill of winning a prize, whether it’s a trending device, cold cash or a new set of wheels! Get a chance to win amazing prizes like these through UK-based SSF Competitions.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Its owner, Suge Akhtar, explains: “I started my business because I was lucky enough to win a dream car and want other people to experience the amazing feeling of winning an extravagant prize like I did.”

Since it was launched, the company has done more than 5,000 competitions and paid out over £150,000 worth of prizes.

SSF Competitions winners share their excitement

Sonia Chalmers won an Audi S3 in an SSF Competition on Boxing Day last year. She’s always bought tickets on the website since winning her very first prize: an iPhone. Her mum has also won cash and vouchers while her sister has taken home a PlayStation 5.

When Sonia won the car though, she decided to take the £7,500 cash alternative instead. She then used the money to pay for her family to go to Cyprus later this year for her sister’s wedding.

She shares: “It was brilliant! I got my tickets the night of the draw then later I got a phone call. (Suge) called to go over details and it took only two days for the money to be transferred to my bank account. The cash came in handy. It’s nice to have that paid off.

“I’ve played other websites but SSF is better because there’s not a lot of people on there. It’s also really affordable.

“Definitely give it a go. You never know when your luck’s going to come in. You need to be in it to win it!”

Among the winners is Craig Duff from Broughty Ferry who has actually won a few SSF Competitions. One of the biggest prizes for the mould technician who makes car parts for a living was a bottle of Creed aftershave spray worth a couple hundred pounds. The 48-year-old has also won a Nintendo Switch – perfect for sharing with his two children.

Craig recalls the first time he joined an SSF Competition: “It was just a new site and it was local so I thought I’d take my chances. I bought a few tickets and the odds were actually good.”

When he won, he couldn’t believe his luck. Craig shares: “I hadn’t really won anything before. I was just shocked.”

Craig urges other people to take a chance and join an SSF Competition. He says: “Give it a try. It’s not as expensive as other competition sites. If you don’t try, you won’t win. It’s nice to win and Suge is a genuinely good guy. He has that personal touch and he personally delivered my prizes.”

Fintry’s Shan Marshall is another winner who won a lottery scratch card bundle. She took home £150 then £230 another time. The single mother of two boys was thrilled. She says: “I came across (SSF Competitions) on Facebook then I got tickets. It’s brilliant, it really is. I’m not normally lucky.

“I highly recommend it to my family and friends. It’s great. It was very easy to navigate the website, quite straightforward. Get involved and try your luck.”

Win a car destined to be a classic

SSF Competitions has launched a new car contest. A future classic, a Volkswagen Golf R32 is up on the company’s website and you can get a chance to win it by buying a ticket for just 99p.

The winner can drive away in the brand-new hatch or choose to take home the £5,000 cash alternative instead.

Visit SSF Competitions’ website to find out how you can join.