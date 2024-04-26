Here’s how you can win the prize you’ve always dreamt about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s how you can win the prize you’ve always dreamt about

You could drive your dream car soon thanks to this local company.

In partnership with SSF Competitions
woman stands in front of a white car she won in an online raffle
Sonia Chalmers went with the £7500 cash alternative after she won an Audi S3.

There’s nothing like the thrill of winning a prize, whether it’s a trending device, cold cash or a new set of wheels! Get a chance to win amazing prizes like these through UK-based SSF Competitions.

Its owner, Suge Akhtar, explains: “I started my business because I was lucky enough to win a dream car and want other people to experience the amazing feeling of winning an extravagant prize like I did.”

Since it was launched, the company has done more than 5,000 competitions and paid out over £150,000 worth of prizes.

SSF Competitions winners share their excitement

Sonia Chalmers won an Audi S3 in an SSF Competition on Boxing Day last year. She’s always bought tickets on the website since winning her very first prize: an iPhone. Her mum has also won cash and vouchers while her sister has taken home a PlayStation 5.

When Sonia won the car though, she decided to take the £7,500 cash alternative instead. She then used the money to pay for her family to go to Cyprus later this year for her sister’s wedding.

She shares: “It was brilliant! I got my tickets the night of the draw then later I got a phone call. (Suge) called to go over details and it took only two days for the money to be transferred to my bank account. The cash came in handy. It’s nice to have that paid off.

“I’ve played other websites but SSF is better because there’s not a lot of people on there. It’s also really affordable.

“Definitely give it a go. You never know when your luck’s going to come in. You need to be in it to win it!”

SSF Competitions winner Craig Duff holds the Nintendo Switch he won
SSF Competitions winner Craig Duff holds his prize: a Nintendo Switch.

Among the winners is Craig Duff from Broughty Ferry who has actually won a few SSF Competitions. One of the biggest prizes for the mould technician who makes car parts for a living was a bottle of Creed aftershave spray worth a couple hundred pounds. The 48-year-old has also won a Nintendo Switch – perfect for sharing with his two children.

Craig recalls the first time he joined an SSF Competition: “It was just a new site and it was local so I thought I’d take my chances. I bought a few tickets and the odds were actually good.”

When he won, he couldn’t believe his luck. Craig shares: “I hadn’t really won anything before. I was just shocked.”

Craig urges other people to take a chance and join an SSF Competition. He says: “Give it a try. It’s not as expensive as other competition sites. If you don’t try, you won’t win. It’s nice to win and Suge is a genuinely good guy. He has that personal touch and he personally delivered my prizes.”

SSF Competitions winner Shan Marshall holds her winning scratch card bundle
Shan Marshall won hundreds of pounds through a lottery scratch card bundle.

Fintry’s Shan Marshall is another winner who won a lottery scratch card bundle. She took home £150 then £230 another time. The single mother of two boys was thrilled. She says: “I came across (SSF Competitions) on Facebook then I got tickets. It’s brilliant, it really is. I’m not normally lucky.

“I highly recommend it to my family and friends. It’s great. It was very easy to navigate the website, quite straightforward. Get involved and try your luck.”

Win a car destined to be a classic

parked Volkswagen Golf R32
Get a chance to win a Volkswagen Golf R32!

SSF Competitions has launched a new car contest. A future classic, a Volkswagen Golf R32 is up on the company’s website and you can get a chance to win it by buying a ticket for just 99p.

The winner can drive away in the brand-new hatch or choose to take home the £5,000 cash alternative instead.

Visit SSF Competitions’ website to find out how you can join.