Dundee psychologist believes raising school starting age is as important as banning belt By Sheanne Mulholland October 13 2022, 10.30am Updated: October 14 2022, 11.25am 0 Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Early Years Results are in – Try a specialist tutor from Kip McGrath today Show someone they're special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star The working parent trap: 'Childcare costs 80% of my wages, something needs to change' Many children play outdoors once a week or less - but why is outdoor… 7 things parents should consider when choosing an independent school in Scotland Parents at Dundee nursery could be hundreds of pounds out of pocket every month… How education bosses say The Courier’s bullying series will affect school practice in your… Changes to Covid restrictions in schools and nurseries explained Mum says alleged assault of her 5-year-old son shows bullying happens at any age How to report bullying to school and the police Most Read 1 Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court 2 Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light 3 John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead 4 Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 2 5 Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife 6 Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park 7 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 8 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and… 9 Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath 10 Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well More from The Courier Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County… Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum on two-year contract Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod Woman, 76, 'badly shaken' after Dundee street robbery Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell's 55mph Knockhill crash Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland Shirley Valentine story at Pitlochry Festival Theatre draws hope from 'drudgery', says actress Sally… James McPake not thinking of rotating Dunfermline team ahead of busy week Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime Skye poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at Royal National Mod in Perth Editor's Picks Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court Arbroath fan Lois on the Fray Bentos Bobby Linn picture that went viral Dundee street finally reopens nine days after burst water main ripped it apart Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named Cowdenbeath High Street: Cannabis farm discovered after fire worth £1m Temporary 30mph speed limit on A90 north of Dundee extended for third time Banner to be raised on Dundee’s Discovery in fight against gender-based violence JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football – and fans better buckle up for car crash decisions Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell’s 55mph Knockhill crash Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife Most Commented 1 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this weekend 2 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi 3 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 4 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 5 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 6 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 7 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 8 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 9 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 10 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k