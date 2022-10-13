Dundee psychologist believes raising school starting age is as important as banning belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Early Years

Dundee psychologist believes raising school starting age is as important as banning belt

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 13 2022, 10.30am Updated: October 14 2022, 11.25am
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Early Years

The Hills will soon open Kip McGrath centre for private tutors in Perth.
Results are in – Try a specialist tutor from Kip McGrath today
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Show someone they're special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
The working parent trap: 'Childcare costs 80% of my wages, something needs to change'
Two children in woods enjoying outdoor play
Many children play outdoors once a week or less - but why is outdoor…
St Leonards’ junior students playing outside
7 things parents should consider when choosing an independent school in Scotland
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Parents at Dundee nursery could be hundreds of pounds out of pocket every month…
A graphic representing the different forms of bullying
How education bosses say The Courier’s bullying series will affect school practice in your…
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Changes to Covid restrictions in schools and nurseries explained
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Mum says alleged assault of her 5-year-old son shows bullying happens at any age
a pencil drawing of two children and two adults - one of which is on the phone
How to report bullying to school and the police

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County…
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum on two-year contract
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Woman, 76, 'badly shaken' after Dundee street robbery
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell's 55mph Knockhill crash
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Shirley Valentine story at Pitlochry Festival Theatre draws hope from 'drudgery', says actress Sally…
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
James McPake not thinking of rotating Dunfermline team ahead of busy week
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
Dr Suzanne Zeedyk speaks out on raising the school starting age in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson.
Skye poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at Royal National Mod in Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented