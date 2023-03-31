Is postgraduate study right for me?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is postgraduate study right for me?

It's time to figure out if further study will help you succeed!

Postgraduate student delivering talk at Abertay.
In partnership with Abertay University

Have you been debating the benefits of postgraduate study? Are you finding yourself weighing up the pros and cons?

Whether you’re an undergraduate debating what’s next, angling for a promotion or gearing up for a career change, studying at postgraduate level is a big decision – not least because of the time and cost involved. It’s no wonder if you feel overwhelmed by the choice of what to do next.

But you don’t have to make the decision alone. There is help out there!

Figuring out your next step

Staff at Abertay University – like Stephen Morrison, careers service manager – are practised when it comes to handling any crisis of confidence you may have over future study.

When asked his advice for anyone considering postgraduate study, Stephen says: “It’s a big decision. From a career planning perspective, we always advocate that information is key. Have information to make a well informed and realistic decision. There’s lots to look at and be aware of.”

That, of course, includes future employability – after all, lots of careers require a certain level of education to get your foot in the door.

Two postgraduate students using computers at Abertay University.
SUPPORT: Abertay University’s Graduate Success programme has been funded by Northwood Trust.

With a focus on employability, the dedicated Abertay careers service helps students into the world of work.

This includes a Graduate Success programme, funded by Northwood Trust for three years, that’s been designed to support all Abertay graduates – postgraduate and undergraduate – into graduate level employment. This could be through 1-2-1 support or workshops on employability skills, like interviewing, CVs and assessment centres. There are even Graduate Success bootcamps coming up at the end of May and June.

The benefits of postgraduate study

As well as improving your career prospects and enhancing your employability, here are some of the key benefits of postgraduate study:

  • Experience a different field to your undergraduate. Some postgraduate courses require a specific background, but others don’t. This could help you make a career change or expand your skillset.
  • Grow your network. Your time at university is a great opportunity to build a professional and academic network. This includes connecting with other students.
  • Open doors through advanced level study. You will often need a postgraduate degree before you can move on a to a doctorate or become a lecturer.
  • Develop expertise and enhance credibility for your business. Some postgraduate courses are accredited by professional bodies, allowing you to develop valuable expertise as an individual or as a business-owner.
  • Smash a personal goal. Maybe you thought you would never make it to university and now you’re ready to take it even further. You could be on a mission to be first in the family to get a doctorate! Or, you just need the motivation and confidence boost that comes with learning something new.

How to decide if a postgraduate course is right for you

Two students discussing the benefits of postgraduate study at Abertay University, Dundee.
ADVICE: Abertay University is running a Postgraduate Open Evening on Thursday 4 May, 5.30pm-7.30pm.

These benefits of postgraduate study are all fantastic, but you might be asking – what does that mean for me? We all have different goals and strengths, so you’re going to have get specific to decide what your right next step is. It’s something only you can know for sure, although career and academic advisors can offer perspective, guidance and information.

Stephen says: “We want our students to come onto a course fully informed and aware. That way, not only are they going to be successful, but they’re going to enjoy the experience. It will be what they expect.”

At the same time as speaking to staff at Abertay, do your own independent research. To help, we asked Stephen for his top tips for figuring out if a postgraduate degree will benefit you:

7 things to consider about postgraduate study

  1. Check out online resources, like Prospects.
  2. Ask the course provider who potential employers are, but also speak to potential employers you may have in mind to hear their take.
  3. Research the labour market to understand what your prospects are.
  4. Consider where you want to live and work in case this impacts where to study. Are you looking to stay put or are you willing to relocate after study?
  5. Ask what previous postgraduates from the course have gone on to do. This can offer insight on what your own future could look like.
  6. Think about the impact of a postgraduate degree on your earning potential, as well as what the course will cost. How do they compare long term?
  7. Take a look at what facilities and support services are on offer through the postgraduate provider, to help you make the most of your time studying.

Ultimately, Stephen recommends thinking long term: “Be focused on your aim. What do you want to progress to? There is a fee to be paid, so be aware of what the course is all about and where it’s going to get you.”

Find out more about doing a postgraduate course at Abertay University

One thing that is sure to help you make a decision about postgraduate study is an open evening.

Don’t miss the Abertay Postgraduate Open Evening on Thursday 4 May, 5.30pm-7.30pm. It’s a great chance to find out more about what’s on offer as you:

  • Hear from the academics who will guide your studies
  • Speak to current postgraduate students
  • Discuss finance and support options.

Put your mind at rest about the benefits of postgraduate study! Register to secure your place at Abertay’s Postgraduate Open Evening and ask the experts about your next step.

