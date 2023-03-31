Is postgraduate study right for me?

Have you been debating the benefits of postgraduate study? Are you finding yourself weighing up the pros and cons?

Whether you’re an undergraduate debating what’s next, angling for a promotion or gearing up for a career change, studying at postgraduate level is a big decision – not least because of the time and cost involved. It’s no wonder if you feel overwhelmed by the choice of what to do next.

But you don’t have to make the decision alone. There is help out there!

Figuring out your next step

Staff at Abertay University – like Stephen Morrison, careers service manager – are practised when it comes to handling any crisis of confidence you may have over future study.

When asked his advice for anyone considering postgraduate study, Stephen says: “It’s a big decision. From a career planning perspective, we always advocate that information is key. Have information to make a well informed and realistic decision. There’s lots to look at and be aware of.”

That, of course, includes future employability – after all, lots of careers require a certain level of education to get your foot in the door.

With a focus on employability, the dedicated Abertay careers service helps students into the world of work.

This includes a Graduate Success programme, funded by Northwood Trust for three years, that’s been designed to support all Abertay graduates – postgraduate and undergraduate – into graduate level employment. This could be through 1-2-1 support or workshops on employability skills, like interviewing, CVs and assessment centres. There are even Graduate Success bootcamps coming up at the end of May and June.

The benefits of postgraduate study

As well as improving your career prospects and enhancing your employability, here are some of the key benefits of postgraduate study:

Experience a different field to your undergraduate. Some postgraduate courses require a specific background, but others don’t. This could help you make a career change or expand your skillset.

How to decide if a postgraduate course is right for you

These benefits of postgraduate study are all fantastic, but you might be asking – what does that mean for me? We all have different goals and strengths, so you’re going to have get specific to decide what your right next step is. It’s something only you can know for sure, although career and academic advisors can offer perspective, guidance and information.

Stephen says: “We want our students to come onto a course fully informed and aware. That way, not only are they going to be successful, but they’re going to enjoy the experience. It will be what they expect.”

At the same time as speaking to staff at Abertay, do your own independent research. To help, we asked Stephen for his top tips for figuring out if a postgraduate degree will benefit you:

7 things to consider about postgraduate study

Check out online resources, like Prospects. Ask the course provider who potential employers are, but also speak to potential employers you may have in mind to hear their take. Research the labour market to understand what your prospects are. Consider where you want to live and work in case this impacts where to study. Are you looking to stay put or are you willing to relocate after study? Ask what previous postgraduates from the course have gone on to do. This can offer insight on what your own future could look like. Think about the impact of a postgraduate degree on your earning potential, as well as what the course will cost. How do they compare long term? Take a look at what facilities and support services are on offer through the postgraduate provider, to help you make the most of your time studying.

Ultimately, Stephen recommends thinking long term: “Be focused on your aim. What do you want to progress to? There is a fee to be paid, so be aware of what the course is all about and where it’s going to get you.”

