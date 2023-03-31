Hit the road with these 5 fantastic car businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hit the road with these 5 fantastic car businesses

Is your car ready for Spring?

Couple standing by car
Presented by various businesses

Spring is here and what better way to kick of the season than with a Scottish road trip?

There is so much to see and do on a shortbreak in Scotland, and there’s no better way to get around than in your own car. Set your own pace and itinerary and take off on your next great adventure. But before you go, is your car ready? Get road-ready with these 5 fantastic car businesses.

D&G Autocare

Hands working on car
D&G Autocare has built a reputation for providing top-notch service, competitive prices, and quick turnaround times.

When it comes to taking care of your car, you want a company that you can trust. That’s where D&G Autocare comes in. As Central Scotland’s No.1 Autocare Specialists, with 17 branches across the country, D&G Autocare has built a reputation for providing top-notch service, competitive prices, and quick turnaround times to get you back on the road.

Whether you need an MOT, a routine service, new tyres, a new battery, brakes, clutches, exhausts, or any other garage repair, D&G Autocare has you covered. With qualified mechanics at all 17 branches, you can trust that your car is in good hands. And with their easy-to-use online booking system, you can manage all your car requirements from the comfort of your own home.

At D&G Autocare, they take pride in their work and strive to provide their customers with the best possible service. Whether you drive a car, van, or 4×4, you can trust D&G Autocare to provide you with the best possible care.

So why wait? Book your MOT or service online today by simply entering your car registration. And be sure to check out their fully stocked online tyre shop, where you’ll find unbeatable prices on a wide range of tyres.

Whatever your car needs, trust D&G Autocare to keep you on the road.

Noble Recycling

Man working on car
Noble Recycling is a family-run business that can offer the best price for your scrap car.

Noble Recycling is the perfect solution when it comes to scrapping your car. With over 50 years of experience, they are the leading scrap merchants in Scotland. Their family-run business has been passed through the generations, which means they have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry.

Noble Recycling guarantees the best prices paid for your scrap cars, with a minimum of £325 for your car but they’ll also pay more for medium to large cars. Plus, they offer a vehicle uplift service and will take care of all the paperwork for you.

If you are thinking about scrapping your car, don’t be silly, call Billy at Noble Recycling on 01592 651394 or you can get an instant quote for your scrap car online.

Shifty’s Tints

Car window
Looking to tint your windows? Turn to Shifty’s Tints.

Shifty’s Tints in Leven is a one-stop-shop for car enthusiasts who want to add a personal touch to their vehicle. Not only do they specialize in 3D and 4D license plates, but they also offer professional window tinting services.

Window tinting not only adds a sleek look to a car but also offers practical benefits such as UV protection and privacy. The team at Shifty’s Tints uses high-quality film that is scratch-resistant, long-lasting, and adds a layer of security to the car.

When it comes to license plates, Shifty’s Tints offers a wide range of customization options. The 3D and 4D options add an extra layer of depth and texture that truly makes the plate stand out.

The process of creating these plates is intricate, and the team at Shifty’s Tints takes great care to ensure that each plate is made to the highest standard. They use state-of-the-art equipment and materials to create a plate that not only looks great but is also durable and long-lasting.

For anyone looking to add a personal touch to their vehicle, Shifty’s Tints in Leven is the place to go. With their expertise in window tinting and 3D/4D license plates, they can truly make any car stand out from the crowd.

Learn more about tinting your windows today.

Seb’s Auto Repairs

Collage of Seb's auto repairs
Seb and his team offer an unmatched level of expertise and customer service.

Looking for reliable and affordable vehicle repairs and servicing? Look no further than Seb’s Auto Repairs in Thornton, Fife. With over 25 years of experience in the motor trade industry, Seb and his team offer an unmatched level of expertise and customer service.

Seb’s passion for cars began at an early age, working alongside his father in their family-owned garage in Poland. After moving to Scotland and gaining valuable experience through working for various large garages, Seb decided to open his own vehicle repair business. His commitment to providing fair and honest service has earned him a loyal following of satisfied customers.

At Seb’s Auto Repairs, they provide repairs and servicing to all makes and models of vehicles at competitive prices. Whether it is routine maintenance or a major repair, Seb and his team have the skills and knowledge to get the job done right. They also offer a range of services & repairs.

What sets Seb’s Auto Repairs apart is their dedication to customer satisfaction. They take the time to listen to their customers and explain the work that needs to be done, ensuring that each customer leaves satisfied and confident in the work that has been carried out.

So, if you need vehicle repairs or servicing, trust the experts at Seb’s Auto Repairs. With their years of experience and commitment to customer service, you can rest assured that your vehicle is well cared for.

Farmer Autocare

Hands repairing car
For those looking to travel during spring and summer, Farmer Autocare strongly suggests getting your car checked before hitting the road.

While most of us plan for the fun activities that spring and summer bring, many of us tend to forget about the most important part of it all – our cars. And that’s where Farmer Autocare comes in.

Farmer Autocare offer free safety checks to help get your car ready for the warmer months. With their expert team of professionals, they’ll check your tyres to ensure they’re safe and legal and adjust the pressures if required! They’ll also examine your brakes and oil levels and provide free top-ups where required.

What’s more, the company offer a price match guarantee, ensuring that you’ll have the cheapest tyres in Fife. Additionally, if you need your air con recharged to cool off during the intense summer heat, Farmer Autocare have got you covered.

For those looking to travel during spring and summer, Farmer Autocare strongly suggests getting your car checked before hitting the road. Whether you’re towing a caravan or just touring at home this year, it’s crucial to make sure your vehicle is roadworthy. Booking your service and MOT with Farmer Autocare today will give you the peace of mind you need to have a fun and worry-free spring and summer.

Don’t let car troubles get in the way of your plans.

Get your car checked by the professionals at Farmer Autocare for a safe and hassle-free season on the road.

