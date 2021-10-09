Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University PhD student’s national prize for helping local families using art

By Laura Devlin
October 9 2021, 9.30am
Vicky Armstrong has been awarded the RSE Innovator’s Prize for Public Engagement.

A Dundee University PhD student has been awarded a prestigious national prize for her work using art to help local children and parents with difficult relationships.

Vicky Armstrong, who is also an art psychotherapist, has been awarded the RSE Innovator’s Prize for Public Engagement for her work in leading the Art at the Start project across Tayside.

What is the project?

Art at the Start, which Vicky leads alongside Dr Josephine Ross, is run in collaboration with Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) and looks at the impact arts participation can have upon the well-being of young children.

Vicky explained: “My background before I started the PhD is as an art therapist and I started running groups for parents and infants together as a way of supporting positive attachments.

“That’s developed into a PhD project at the university, which is a collaboration between the psychology department and the DCA.”

A parent and child at one of the Art at the Start groups. Picture supplied by David P Scott.

“We find that the art making together encourages a lot of behaviours that we know are good for attachment, like shared attention, eye and physical contact.

“The art making process itself is quite beneficial. So if you think about children playing with paint in their hand, they see the impact of that straight away. There’s a visible impact.”

Adapting to lockdown

Like with many things, the periods of lockdown posed a challenge for the project and restrictions on gatherings meant that in-person classes could not be run.

To to ensure families were still being reached during this time, the project decided to put together art boxes which could be distributed to families across the region.

This has led to a special Art at the Start book of ideas for children to try with grown ups, which will be launched later this month.

Vicky said: “Over lockdown we couldn’t see anyone face to face and three art therapy groups were due to start so we just had to abruptly cancel all of those.

“Instead we sent out boxes of art materials which came with a leaflet of ideas and what the benefits were (of art therapy).

“We did interviews with parents afterwards about what they had noticed with their wee ones and a lot of them said that they wouldn’t have thought about trying to make art at that age, or where to start.

“That’s developed into us making a book of art ideas. We have 12 families that either had the packs during lockdown or who came in to test out our activities, and all of that feedback has been turned into a book.”

Helping families is a “privilege”

The Prize for Public Engagement was awarded, in part, for the work project did to to adapt to the lockdown restrictions, and Vicky said she felt privileged to be have been able to continue helping families during Covid.

She said: “It was really nice to be nominated for the work that we have done to adapt over Covid to keep reaching families.”

A parent and child at one of the Art at the Start groups. Picture supplied by David P Scott.

“I feel like we were in a really privileged position to be flexible. We got bits of funding from the university to do that and it was great to be supported.

“People have been fantastic and supportive throughout and to get the award at the end of it, it’s a bonus!”

The prize is awarded by the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Scotland’s national academy of science and letters, and recognises those who are ‎”exemplary at communicating and facilitating engagement”.

