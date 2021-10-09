Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
University of Dundee ranked top six in UK for spinout success

By Maria Gran
October 9 2021, 9.32am
The University of Dundee school of life sciences.

University of Dundee is one of the UK’s best universities for producing successful spinout companies.

Dundee is the UK’s sixth most successful at commercialising innovation in The University Spinout Report 2021, carried out by GovGrant.

The university spawned 1.5% of the UK’s spinouts, with these companies raising £325.7 million over the past two decades.

Director of the university’s research and innovation services David McBeth said: “Dundee has a long-standing track record of commercial success and tangible impact from genuinely world-class research, particularly from its schools of life sciences and medicine.

“At present we have several high growth spinouts making real strides commercially, our pipeline has never been stronger, and we are always on the lookout for entrepreneurial management talent.”

Formed in 2012 at the university, Exscientia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery and a world-leader in its field.

The company has won numerous prizes including the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation.

Exscientia is the university’s most prosperous spinout to date and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in America this month.

280 new jobs in Dundee by 2033

Professor Alessio Ciulli founded another successful university spinout, Amphista Therapeutics.

The biopharmaceutical company creates treatments that help harness the body’s natural processes to degrade proteins that cause diseases.

Professor Alessio Ciulli, Amphista Therapeutics scientific founder.

Professor Ciulli is now director of the centre for targeted protein degradation.

The new centre will be located at the Dundee Technopole site, adjacent to the new Tay Cities Innovation Hub.

The innovation hub is being developed as part of the Growing the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster.

Independent analysis of this project predicts it will create around 280 new biomedical jobs by 2033.

By 2053, there will be 800 new jobs and over £190 million benefit to the local economy.

The University Spinout Report 2021 was produced by GovGrant.

It is based on analysis of just under 1,000 UK spinout companies, a sample comprising £19.28 billion capital invested, 4,489 deals and 1,907 investors.

