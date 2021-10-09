University of Dundee ranked top six in UK for spinout success

An error occurred. Please try again.

University of Dundee is one of the UK’s best universities for producing successful spinout companies.

Dundee is the UK’s sixth most successful at commercialising innovation in The University Spinout Report 2021, carried out by GovGrant.

The university spawned 1.5% of the UK’s spinouts, with these companies raising £325.7 million over the past two decades.

Director of the university’s research and innovation services David McBeth said: “Dundee has a long-standing track record of commercial success and tangible impact from genuinely world-class research, particularly from its schools of life sciences and medicine.

“At present we have several high growth spinouts making real strides commercially, our pipeline has never been stronger, and we are always on the lookout for entrepreneurial management talent.”

Formed in 2012 at the university, Exscientia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery and a world-leader in its field.

The company has won numerous prizes including the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation.

Exscientia is the university’s most prosperous spinout to date and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in America this month.

280 new jobs in Dundee by 2033

Professor Alessio Ciulli founded another successful university spinout, Amphista Therapeutics.

The biopharmaceutical company creates treatments that help harness the body’s natural processes to degrade proteins that cause diseases.

Professor Ciulli is now director of the centre for targeted protein degradation.

The new centre will be located at the Dundee Technopole site, adjacent to the new Tay Cities Innovation Hub.

The innovation hub is being developed as part of the Growing the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster.

Independent analysis of this project predicts it will create around 280 new biomedical jobs by 2033.

By 2053, there will be 800 new jobs and over £190 million benefit to the local economy.

The University Spinout Report 2021 was produced by GovGrant.

It is based on analysis of just under 1,000 UK spinout companies, a sample comprising £19.28 billion capital invested, 4,489 deals and 1,907 investors.