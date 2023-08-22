Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall

“Happy”.

That’s how Cameron Edwards feels stepping onto stage.

So he’s elated to be appearing at Dundee’s Caird Hall in a production of Summer Holiday.

And it’s likely the audience will be just as delighted to see him.

Cameron, 21, who has Down’s syndrome, is well known and loved by fans of Dundee Youth Music Theatre and before that Dundee Schools Music Theatre.

Having started performing when he was 14, he’s one of the original team of DYMT, moving with directors Lina Waghorn and Kenny Christie when they launched it in 2021.

We met him as he practised for Summer Holiday at Showcase the Street dance studio.

When asked if he was excited for opening night he replied: “Yes – rock, roll!”

Audiences will know Cameron, of Linlathen, from Suessical – “I was the Grinch,” he beamed – and from last year’s Grease.

He ‘drove’ the Greased Lightning car on stage at the Whitehall Theatre, emerging through billows from the smoke machine.

Cameron said: “I got pushed on stage. The smoke came on my face!”

The former Kingspark School pupil, now a student at Dundee and Angus College, loves every moment on stage.

But he also cherishes just being part of the DYMT group, attending rehearsals every week with friends.

When asked what he gets out of it, he said: “Really well, lots of stars.”

Mum Lorraine will be watching proudly as Cameron performs this week – as she always does.

She said: “When he was in Grease it was just amazing seeing him up there and enjoying every minute of it.”

But she avoids letting him see her looking at him.

“When he’s in the show I can’t give him eye contact because I’m scared if he sees me catching his eye that’s going to break his concentration.”

Cameron, she said, has been into drama and dancing since he was in primary school.

And he is dedicated to perfecting every role he plays.

“Kenny puts videos on their Facebook page and he watches them and copies them in the house,” she said. “He plays the songs on Alexa and dances and practises the moves.”

Watch: Cameron Edwards rehearse Summer Holiday

DYMT is the only mainstream group Cameron attends, and Lorraine said it helps him to thrive.

She said: “It’s great to see. He’s never going to get the lead role, but it’s the wee things I notice. He gets his independence, to be part of a group.

“It helps with his balance, his coordination.

“He gets on well with everyone that comes here and he’s made friends with kids in the group as well.

“They all look out for him and he comes home speaking about them all after rehearsals.”

Lorraine wants no special treatment for Cameron.

Indeed Lina said none is given by DYMT, although his peers do look out for him, helping him with costumes and checking he knows what he’s doing.

She said Cameron is a popular member of the group.

“We’re privileged to have him.”

His personality shines in rehearsals, she said.

“He has a happy personality and he loves to move. When there’s music he wants to dance.

“There are certain numbers he really likes. When we did Grease it was Grease Lightning and he knew it backwards.”

But it’s stepping onto stage when Cameron really lights up.

“Cameron loves an audience,” said Lina. “As soon as there’s an audience Cameron finds himself. He loves the lights, just everything about the shows.”

On stage, she said, he’s excitable and eager to have the microphone.

“He’s up there, he knows when to come on. He loves the bows at the end best, people clapping.

“The fact the audience is interacting, he gets a lot out of that.”

And the audience do interact when Cameron is on stage.

“There’s always a very warm reaction to Cameron and he’ll often give a little wave,” Lina said.

“People that follow us and come every year know Cameron because he’s been in every show.

“He can often steal the show. He’s a natural.”

Dundee Youth Music Theatre presents Summer Holiday at the Caird Hall on August 25 and 26.

The show – featuring a full-size bus – includes hits from the 1960s film starring Cliff Richard, such as Bachelor Boy, Living Doll and The Young Ones.

Tickets are available from Dundee City Box Office.