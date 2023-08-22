Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall

The popular Dundee Youth Music Theatre cast member is a favourite with audiences Cheryl Peebles reports.

Cheryl Peebles
Cameron Edwards at Showcase the Street dance studio.
Cameron Edwards is part of the 60-strong cast. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Happy”.

That’s how Cameron Edwards feels stepping onto stage.

So he’s elated to be appearing at Dundee’s Caird Hall in a production of Summer Holiday.

And it’s likely the audience will be just as delighted to see him.

Cameron, 21, who has Down’s syndrome, is well known and loved by fans of Dundee Youth Music Theatre and before that Dundee Schools Music Theatre.

Having started performing when he was 14, he’s one of the original team of DYMT, moving with directors Lina Waghorn and Kenny Christie when they launched it in 2021.

We met him as he practised for Summer Holiday at Showcase the Street dance studio.

Rehearsing for Summer Holiday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

When asked if he was excited for opening night he replied: “Yes – rock, roll!”

Audiences will know Cameron, of Linlathen, from Suessical – “I was the Grinch,” he beamed – and from last year’s Grease.

He ‘drove’ the Greased Lightning car on stage at the Whitehall Theatre, emerging through billows from the smoke machine.

Cameron said: “I got pushed on stage. The smoke came on my face!”

Cameron ‘drove’ Greased Lightning in Grease. Image: Dundee Youth Music Theatre.

The former Kingspark School pupil, now a student at Dundee and Angus College, loves every moment on stage.

But he also cherishes just being part of the DYMT group, attending rehearsals every week with friends.

When asked what he gets out of it, he said: “Really well, lots of stars.”

Mum Lorraine will be watching proudly as Cameron performs this week – as she always does.

Cameron Edwards with mum Lorraine. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She said: “When he was in Grease it was just amazing seeing him up there and enjoying every minute of it.”

But she avoids letting him see her looking at him.

“When he’s in the show I can’t give him eye contact because I’m scared if he sees me catching his eye that’s going to break his concentration.”

Cameron, she said, has been into drama and dancing since he was in primary school.

And he is dedicated to perfecting every role he plays.

“Kenny puts videos on their Facebook page and he watches them and copies them in the house,” she said. “He plays the songs on Alexa and dances and practises the moves.”

Watch: Cameron Edwards rehearse Summer Holiday

DYMT is the only mainstream group Cameron attends, and Lorraine said it helps him to thrive.

She said: “It’s great to see. He’s never going to get the lead role, but it’s the wee things I notice. He gets his independence, to be part of a group.

“It helps with his balance, his coordination.

“He gets on well with everyone that comes here and he’s made friends with kids in the group as well.

“They all look out for him and he comes home speaking about them all after rehearsals.”

Lorraine wants no special treatment for Cameron.

Indeed Lina said none is given by DYMT, although his peers do look out for him, helping him with costumes and checking he knows what he’s doing.

DYMT director Lina Waghorn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said Cameron is a popular member of the group.

“We’re privileged to have him.”

His personality shines in rehearsals, she said.

“He has a happy personality and he loves to move. When there’s music he wants to dance.

“There are certain numbers he really likes. When we did Grease it was Grease Lightning and he knew it backwards.”

But it’s stepping onto stage when Cameron really lights up.

Summer Holiday rehearsals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Cameron loves an audience,” said Lina. “As soon as there’s an audience Cameron finds himself. He loves the lights, just everything about the shows.”

On stage, she said, he’s excitable and eager to have the microphone.

“He’s up there, he knows when to come on. He loves the bows at the end best, people clapping.

“The fact the audience is interacting, he gets a lot out of that.”

And the audience do interact when Cameron is on stage.

“There’s always a very warm reaction to Cameron and he’ll often give a little wave,” Lina said.

“People that follow us and come every year know Cameron because he’s been in every show.

“He can often steal the show. He’s a natural.”

Dundee Youth Music Theatre presents Summer Holiday at the Caird Hall on August 25 and 26.

The show – featuring a full-size bus – includes hits from the 1960s film starring Cliff Richard, such as Bachelor Boy, Living Doll and The Young Ones.

Tickets are available from Dundee City Box Office.

