New Verdant Works exhibition sees Dundee artist Leslie celebrate imperfections with Jute and Fruit

By Rebecca Baird
October 14 2021, 6.00pm Updated: October 14 2021, 7.02pm
Mixed media artist Leslie Martin, hangs her panels in the exhibition space, with curator Mel Ruth Oakley. Pictures: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

For Dundee-based artist Leslie Martin, differences are something to be celebrated – not hidden.

That’s why her new exhibition, which relaunched the Verdant Works’ programme of temporary installations on October 9, shows how beautiful so-called imperfections can be.

Using jute, yarn and fruit, which links the art to Dundee’s jute-milling heritage, former social worker Leslie has constructed panels of visually interesting mini-sculptures.

The Duncan of Jordanstone graduate moved from her hometown of Caithness to Dundee in 2003, and has been a working artist in the city’s WASPS studios for some time.

This latest exhibition has been inspired by the conversations around difference – both local and global – that Leslie has observed over the past couple of years.

Leslie hangs her panels for the Jute and Fruit exhibition.
Leslie hangs her panels for the Jute and Fruit exhibition. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“We humans, particularly in these troubled times, struggle with respecting difference and many of us suffer trauma,” explains Leslie.

“My current pieces emerged from a number of years working on understanding the effects of my own traumas.

“I am delighted that after a difficult lockdown period I am the first to show my work at Verdant Works.’’

Welcoming the exhibition after a long period of closure, curator for Dundee Heritage Trust Mel Ruth Oakley, said: “It is great to be able to restart the exhibition programme after a tough period of time in the industry.

“We are delighted to support local artists in the museum and are welcoming them for more collaborations in the near future.”

Jute and Fruit is showing at Verdant Works and will be running until January 9 2022.

