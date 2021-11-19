Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
V&A Dundee reveals most common wish submitted to ‘Cloud of Dreams’ in last six months

By Rebecca Baird
November 19 2021, 7.20am
Amanie Ahmed adds her wish to the Cloud of Dreams. Pictures: Neil Hanna Photography.

V&A Dundee has revealed the most common wish submitted to its “Cloud of Dreams” over the last six months was for more green spaces.

The “Cloud of Dreams” is a huge paper chandelier, which visitors to the design museum have been invited to add their wishes to, as part of the What If…? Scotland architecture exhibition.

As the exhibition winds down, the wishes have been analysed to see which themes were the most common.

Green space was the top contender, with roughly 29% of the wishes asking for “more parks, trees and nature”.

Other popular wishes were for better public transport (11%), more amenities for kids (10%), and more community spirit (8%).

Some of the wishes reflected the pandemic. One read: “I wish better health for all the world”, while another said: “I wish COVID-19 will go away soon so we can get back meeting people and hugging family.”

When you wish upon a cloud… Amanie Ahmed at V&A Dundee. Pictures: Neil Hanna Photography.

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee said: “We have been delighted to host What if…? Scotland.

“The exhibition has created space for visitors to reflect on what really matters about a place or neighbourhood. And it’s celebrated the joy and value of places that we all use every day.”

Architects built bridges with ordinary folk

The What If…? Scotland exhibition was led by 7N Architects, after their plans to present the project at the famous Venice Biennale were foiled due to Covid, and V&A Dundee stepped in to provide a new home for the idea.

It saw architects paired up with residents of five communities across Scotland, with the aim of finding out what ordinary people would want for their areas if all red tape was out of the question.

The “Cloud of Dreams” continued that theme, with visitors able to contribute their own hopes and dreams on paper.

Eoin Maguire reads the wishes of visitors from all over Scotland and beyond. Picture: Neil Hanna Photography.

And the spirit of the exhibition continued with a mini What If…?/Dundee project, which saw architects go into five different areas of the city to get a sense of what each place wanted or needed.

Ewan Anderson, chief architect at 7N, said: “We can see from their wishes how passionate people are about their places.

“I hope it will have inspired people to become more involved in creating a positive future for their communities.”