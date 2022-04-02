TELLYBOX: Mary Whitehouse, a prude or canny culture warrior?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
TELLYBOX: Mary Whitehouse, a prude or canny culture warrior?

By David Pollock
April 2 2022, 7.45am
Mary Whitehouse - the original culture warrior?
“The original culture warrior,” is how the new two-part documentary Banned! The Mary Whitehouse Story (BBC Two) set up its protagonist for younger viewers who may not know who she is.

For older viewers, one early surprise is the sense we have no idea how she could ever have become famous.

Born in 1910, Mary Whitehouse (nee Mary Hutcheson, although she signed letters with her husband Ernest’s forename) was a housewife and schoolteacher from Telford, who rather incredibly took sex education lessons.

Sex as a functional, joyless thing

We meet a couple of her former pupils here, who recall her take on sex as being a fairly functional and joyless experience, which one dispenses with after marriage for the purpose of child creation.

As her pupils observed Mary, though, she also watched them, and didn’t like what the ‘permissive society’ was doing to them.

Mary Whitehouse, General Secretary of National Viewers and Listeners Association (C) arriving with Polly Bennett (L) and Nancy Crooke to deliver to Buckingham Palace letters signed by 20,000 people regretting the Queen’s decision not to broadcast a Christmas Day message. 1969.

Illicit copies of Lady Chatterley’s Lover were passed around the classroom, sex before marriage was openly discussed on the BBC, a ‘new morality’ was beginning to emerge for a new generation. Mary was deeply unhappy.

A reality television star before reality television existed, she became a public figure through sheer force of will.

Initially with the help of her husband and concerned friends, she founded the National Viewers’ and Listeners’ Association.

This political pressure campaign wrote letters of concerned complaint to anyone who might be able to do something about the perceived moral corruption she saw.

A determined, formidable person

That’s the first thing this engaging and revealing doc shows. Even in the days before Women’s Lib, Mary is a singularly determined, smart and formidable person.

Her challenging of the powerful directors general of the BBC, especially her early nemesis Hugh Greene, is at the very least a compelling David vs Goliath story.

For much of her life, she was widely viewed as being a puritan, a busybody and an unwelcome dabbler in other people’s freedoms.

Both a pornographic magazine (its publisher David Sullivan is seen briefly here, and presumably more in the second episode) and the comedy show The Mary Whitehouse Experience were named in mock ‘honour’ of her.

With testimony from those who crossed her path and others who studied her life, this well-informed programme doesn’t refute that image.

Mary Whitehouse In her home.

It reintroduces a fiercely conservative Christian, and a political Conservative who believed the BBC’s increasing permissiveness was some kind of plot designed to bring Soviet Communism to the UK.

It also draws a direct line between Whitehouse and current populist culture war movements.

Bait-and-switch ending

Yet it’s the bait-and-switch ending which gave the opening episode real power.

First, it’s shown how her objection to the notorious rape scene in Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1972 film Last Tango in Paris has since been vindicated by stories of behind-the-camera lack of consent.

Then she’s seen giving a speech on pornography in the unfriendly environment of the Cambridge University union.

“Porn is a male commodity, made by men for men,” she says to a hall of cheerfully libertarian males.

“If we are serious, then we must consider the effect of pornography on women and children.”

Ben Thompson, the editor of her collected letters, notes it’s only one area where Mary held many progressive views, just decades ahead of their time. On that bombshell, the second episode feels essential.

 

