Edinburgh Fringe Review: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Anyone who grew up with Whose Line is it Anyway will love Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

Essentially a musical version of the hit comedy improv show, this it its 11th year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

It’s also enjoyed two West End runs and a Radio 4 Series. It’s even won an Olivier Award.

On at the Pleasance Grand, the show sees a group of talented musicians and singers create a musical live on the spot from topics suggested by the audience.

In the show I saw the crowd decided the plot would focus on two warring ice cream van owners sharing the same park. Asked for some “in the style of” suggestions the audience picked Miss Saigon and the 1980s dark comedy Heathers.

With all the pieces in place, we were off. What followed was a terrific hour of musical talent, creativity and comedy.

The ability of the cast to think on their feet, coming up with witty lyrics and rhymes on the spot, is quite extraordinary.

Showstopping

Show creator Dylan Emery comperes proceedings, taking audience suggestions and giving direction to the performers. For the most part he lets the show flow, only stepping in when the musicians begin to run out of steam on a topic to jog things along by throwing in a fresh audience suggestion.

Performers Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett and Heather Urquhart are outstanding. Somehow they manage to conjure entire songs from thin air, each producing a line or two and a chorus they can sing all the words to.

Watching them come up with lyrics on the spot is fascinating. There are times when it’s clear the singer’s brain is only a word or two ahead of their mouth, yet somehow they nearly always manage to come up with witty rhymes and catchy choruses as they bring the ice cream wars to life.

The cast members are all there for one another. Every time one starts to falter another steps in to push the show forwards.

They’re rewarded with a lot of laughter from the audience and rapturous applause as the final curtain comes down.

It’s a terrific show – and one that’s different every night.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is on at the Pleasance Grand at 9.30pm until August 28 (except August 16).