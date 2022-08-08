Edinburgh Fringe Review: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh Fringe Review: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

By Jack McKeown
August 8 2022, 10.03pm Updated: August 8 2022, 10.08pm
Post Thumbnail

Anyone who grew up with Whose Line is it Anyway will love Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

Essentially a musical version of the hit comedy improv show, this it its 11th year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

It’s also enjoyed two West End runs and a Radio 4 Series. It’s even won an Olivier Award.

On at the Pleasance Grand, the show sees a group of talented musicians and singers create a musical live on the spot from topics suggested by the audience.

In the show I saw the crowd decided the plot would focus on two warring ice cream van owners sharing the same park. Asked for some “in the style of” suggestions the audience picked Miss Saigon and the 1980s dark comedy Heathers.

With all the pieces in place, we were off. What followed was a terrific hour of musical talent, creativity and comedy.

The ability of the cast to think on their feet, coming up with witty lyrics and rhymes on the spot, is quite extraordinary.

Showstopping

Show creator Dylan Emery comperes proceedings, taking audience suggestions and giving direction to the performers. For the most part he lets the show flow, only stepping in when the musicians begin to run out of steam on a topic to jog things along by throwing in a fresh audience suggestion.

Performers Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett and Heather Urquhart are outstanding. Somehow they manage to conjure entire songs from thin air, each producing a line or two and a chorus they can sing all the words to.

Watching them come up with lyrics on the spot is fascinating. There are times when it’s clear the singer’s brain is only a word or two ahead of their mouth, yet somehow they nearly always manage to come up with witty rhymes and catchy choruses as they bring the ice cream wars to life.

The cast members are all there for one another. Every time one starts to falter another steps in to push the show forwards.

They’re rewarded with a lot of laughter from the audience and rapturous applause as the final curtain comes down.

It’s a terrific show – and one that’s different every night.

 

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is on at the Pleasance Grand at 9.30pm until August 28 (except August 16).

