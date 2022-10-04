Perthshire artist’s latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and a cave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Perthshire artist’s latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and a cave

By Gayle Ritchie
October 4 2022, 10.41am Updated: October 4 2022, 10.42am
A scene from the film Family Fugue.
A scene from the film Family Fugue.

Perthshire artist George Finlay Ramsay’s latest project focuses on how we are haunted by and, in turn, haunt our ancestors. Gayle Ritchie finds out more.

George Finlay Ramsay is making plans to have his body burnt in a volcano after he dies.

But at 33 years old, death is (hopefully) a long way off, and so the Perthshire artist has been keeping himself busy working on a new film and exhibition, Family Fugue.

It’s about how we are haunted by and, in turn, haunt our ancestors, and a family who cannot agree on how to tell their own story.

The show, at Dundee’s Generator Projects, kicks off with a preview night on October 7 with a film screening, a reading by Dundee poet Mark Thomson and an “explosive” performance from artist Nina Lopez le Galliard and George himself.

George describes the film, which features performances from family members, as “about a white snake, a red duchess and a golden boy, spanning eight centuries and starting in a cave”.

George’s project explores how we are haunted by our ancestors.

Inspiration

The inspiration for the film came from an increasing curiosity about his ancestors.

“I grew up hearing these stories about them, about this 13th-Century wizard, this early 20th-Century female politician, this guy who died in the Second World War and haunted his room,” George explains.

“I found it quite boring as a kid – like, who are these dead people and what are they doing in my house? But as I got older I became more interested. This is part of my identity, whether I like it or not. So I decided to make this film.”

The White Snake

The first part focuses on the family’s myth, and local legend, “The White Snake” about Neish de Ramsay, who was said to have cured King Alexander of Scotland using a potion from a serpent found in a cave at Reekie Linn waterfall in Angus.

The potion allowed him to see inside people, and he saw that the dying king had a ball of hair in his stomach, which he cut out and saved him and was given the lands of Bamff, where the family live to this day.

In order to tell this story, George teamed up with poet Mark to tell the myth in Scots, as it would have originally been told.

George’s dad Paul is in the film.

The Red Duchess

The second part of the film is about Katherine Stewart Murray (Kitty), Duchess of Atholl, the first female MP in Scotland and a vocal opponent of Franco and Hitler, gaining her the nickname “The Red Duchess”.

“Kitty was extremely brave and outspoken, and was repaid by losing her seat in the build-up to the Second World War,” says George.

Louise Ramsay plays a part.

“She is a significant historical figure but not as celebrated as she might be, perhaps also because she is not a straightforward feminist figure, having initially opposed female suffrage.

“In the film I focus on the moment when she had just stood as an Independent MP on the issue of appeasement.

“She arrived home and sat down at her piano to play Beethoven’s Appassionata, a piece written when he was going deaf. I find this very moving.

“I think she was heartbroken, and angry too.”

Gifted artist

The third part is about David Ramsay, a gifted artist, athlete and birder who died during the Second World War and is said to haunt Bamff House.

In addition to the film, the gallery space will be inhabited by “David’s Room”, a facsimile of a haunted room in Bamff House, created with Le Galliard.

George, who moved to Glasgow in January, works with poetry, ritual and film and has presented work at Camden Art Centre, the British Film Institute and Mubi.

The passage of time is explored in the project.

“My living family is extremely intelligent and creative, and annoyingly opinionated,” he reflects.

“When I showed my novelist mother Louise Ramsay an early version of the film, she was initially complimentary, but I knew something was up, so I probed and ultimately we had a big argument about it.

“Once I got over my strop, I thought, this is perfect, it’s the family fugue, so we reenacted the argument for camera and it features in the film too.”

  • The project, which runs until November 6, is funded by Creative Scotland, Hope Scott Trust and Generator Projects.
  • There will also be events throughout the programme including a camera and film workshop, and a children’s workshop focusing on dyeing with plant materials and fibres, with artist Bebe Green. For more details see generatorprojects.co.uk

