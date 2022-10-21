GIG GUIDE: The old and the new from rising stars and tribute bands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising pop and rock talents from Dundee and beyond are set to grab the limelight in the city this weekend.

Beat Generator has its latest This Feeling four-artist session tomorrow, featuring upcoming Edinburgh hopefuls Usual Affairs along with hometown trio Red Vanilla, Zen Den and Callum Gibson.

Savage Mansion for Beat Generator

Separately, Glasgow-based indie rock collective Savage Mansion – they’re led by Perth-raised frontman Craig Angus – play a headline set at the North Lindsay Street venue on Wednesday.

The Glasgow-based outfit, who’re signed to ex-Fence Collective stalwart Johnny Lynch’s Lost Map label, are being supported on the night by Dundee noiseniks Holy Snakes and breaking pop-punk four-piece Gossiper.

Taking an altogether different tack, promoters Mundell Music have a splurge of tribute bands lined up over coming days for the Green Hotel in Kinross.

It all gets under way with a set from hybrid homage ELO Beatles And Beyond tonight, which is quickly followed by highly-rated Barrett/ Waters/ Gilmour tribute Atom Heart Floyd tomorrow – complete with a dazzling light show.

Sunday sees a doppelganger double bill at the Green, with tartan Bon Jovi soundalikes Just Jovi rocking it up with a matinee show at 2pm.

Tribute bands keep coming

After that, Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band – focusing on the late legend’s imperious ’70s heyday – step up to the plate at 8pm.

Next week at the Green follows a similar pattern, with Clearwater Creedence Revival – the second CCR tribute to play the venue in just over a week – first up on Monday night with all the Bad Moon Rising hit-makers’ classics.

There’s a support set from Joe Martin who’ll be performing standards penned by veteran Grammy winner James Taylor.

The live music mecca welcomes back Cream, Clapton and Jimi Hendrix tribute Voodoo Room on Thursday following a string of barnstorming Kinross shows in recent years.

All happening in Fife

Meanwhile, PJ Molloys has Highland indie-folksters Elephant Sessions on board for a potentially banging set tonight, with ska nine-piece PorkPie due to visit the Dunfermline venue tomorrow.

Still in Fife, the Lochgelly Centre hosts veteran prog rockers Wishbone Ash next Saturday.

Still led by original guitarist Andy Powell, the Devon-formed outfit will be marking the 50th anniversary of their iconic third album Argus, which spawned such classics as The King Will Come, Warrior and Blowin’ Free.

In Kirkcaldy, there’s a free set from acoustic troubadour John Anaya at the King’s Live Lounge tonight.

Elsewhere, there’s a chance to catch fast-rising Edinburgh songsmith Hamish Hawk at the Tolbooth Cafe in Stirling, where he’ll be playing two half-hour sets from 1.30pm tomorrow.

The indie troubadour has beefed up his sound in recent times, as demonstrated on last year’s Heavy Elevator album, which was released on Assai Recordings, the label synonymous with the Dundee record shop of the same name.

Also down Stirling way, the town’s Church of the Holyrude is playing host to alt-folk Scottish Album of the Year Award nominees Constant Follower on Thursday.

Constant Follower on tour

Championed by the likes of BBC 6 Music jock Gideon Coe and BBC Scotland’s Vic Galloway, the Stirling-based five-piece are led by guitar and synth-playing frontman Stephen McAll, who was left partially paralysed following a random attack when he was still a teenager.

Constant Follower’s debut album Neither Is, Nor Ever Was was released last October and the band played South By Southwest in Texas earlier this year.

They kick off a 10-date tour on Mull tonight, with Thursday’s Stirling gig followed by a Montrose Playhouse show on November 1.

Lastly, Perth Concert Hall has the equally non-rockist Woman To Woman on Sunday, featuring seasoned songsmiths Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Beverley Craven.

They are joined by Karen Carpenter soundalike Rumer and a full band.