Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known to his military mates as “Foxy”, ex-commando Jason Fox is a real man’s man.

That statement mightn’t seem the most inclusive in this ultra-PC age, but it’s undeniable that the TV presenter is helping to spark conversations around what it means to be a bloke.

The Plymouth-born fundraising adventurer and former UK Special Forces operative has been a regular presence on the nation’s screens in recent years.

School of hard knocks

That’s thanks to his lead role on Channel 4’s school of hard knocks SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He also earned plaudits for his work on 2018 investigative series Inside The Real Narcos, which lifted the lid on South America’s drug trade.

In addition, he took a return trip to Afghanistan where he had served in the 1990s for The Final Mission: Foxy’s War.

More recently, he’s completed his second book Life Under Pressure, the follow-up to 2019’s Battle Scars, which explored his post-service mental health struggles.

All this as well as being an accomplished podcaster, the co-founder of veterans’ support charity Rock To Recovery and a campaigner against wildlife crime.

Fox, 46, will be discussing his distinguished military career in Dunfermline tomorrow, while corporate ventures such as his wellbeing app Battle Ready 360 will surely also figure.

Tickets clear £30, so he’s clearly no entrepreneurial slouch either.

Alhambra Theatre, January 28 / ticketmaster.co.uk