Perth Concert Hall’s Classical Stars programme to launch with pianist Paul Lewis

By Rebecca Baird
January 27 2023, 9.00am
Pianist Paul Lewis will kick off the Classical Stars programme at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Perth Concert Hall.
Pianist Paul Lewis will kick off the Classical Stars programme at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Perth Concert Hall.

Lauded pianist Paul Lewis will be the first ‘Classical Star’ to appear on Perth Concert Hall’s stage as part of its brand new programme this year.

Conceived by the concert hall’s creative director for classical music, James Waters, the programme will showcase four globally acclaimed musicians, starting with Lewis’ first part of a two-part Schubert interpretation on January 31.

Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (Young musician of the Year 2016) and virtuoso saxophonist Jess Gillam will follow in the coming months.

Ahead of the inaugural concert, Mr Waters said:“Perth Concert Hall’s aims to present some of the world’s finest artists doing what they do best in Scottish exclusive performances; there is no finer Schubert interpreter anywhere on the international music scene than Paul Lewis.

“It is an honour to have him as a regular performer and audience favourite in Perth.”

Tickets to see Paul Lewis at Perth Concert Hall on January 31 are available from the concert hall’s website.

Tags

