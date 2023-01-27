‘Mini big band’ Down For The Count are bringing swing to Dundee theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Mini big band’ Down For The Count are bringing swing to Dundee theatre

By Rebecca Baird
January 27 2023, 9.00am
Down For The Count are coming to the Gardyne Theatre. Image: Supplied by Mike Paul-Smith.
Down For The Count are coming to the Gardyne Theatre. Image: Supplied by Mike Paul-Smith.

Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre audiences will be getting in the swing on January 31 as ‘mini big band’ Down For The Count bring their All Stars line-up to the city venue.

Down For The Count, comprised of a group of friends from a Buckinghamshire music centre who formed the outfit in 2005, are one of the UK’s top swing bands.

Their All Star line-up tours up and down the country injecting classics from the ’30s and ’40s with fresh energy.

Their upcoming Gardyne Theatre show, celebrating A Century of Swing, will be their second in the City of Discovery, and band leader Mike Paul-Smith insists they intend to make the most of it.

“We can’t wait!” he effuses ahead of the concert.

Down For The Count All-Stars line-up. Image: Supplied by Mike Paul-Smith.

“Last time we were there, it was just coming out of one of the Covid lockdowns and everyone was a bit unsure about going out, and still wearing masks and socially distancing and things like that.

“So we can’t wait to come back and for it just to be normal!”

Celebrating a century of swing

The show will see the band start at the origins of swing in the 1920s, and trace its story throughout the decades, with songs from favourites such as Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald, all delivered with a dash of wit and humour from the band.

And while the ‘mini big band’ – just five horn players and a rhythm section instead of the traditional 13 – may be smaller “and a bit easier  and cheaper to tour around with” than a full-size swing band, that doesn’t stop them making some memorable noise.

“It’s quite spontaneous, swing and jazz music,” Mike explains.

The ‘mini’ big band. Image: Supplied by Ruby Willis.

“No two performances are ever quite the same, so that keeps musicians on our toes. It means that every night we’re doing a slightly different show.”

With big, bright classics like Sing, Sing, Sing and Mack The Knife as staples in the line-up, he says the show attracts a fairly mixed audience – from the very young, to the original vintage.

“I’d say there’s probably a few more people over 60 than under 60, but we really do see people of all ages,” he says.

“The feedback we get from the audience, the applause and the encouragement, is one of the top things about performing.”

For Mike, one of the important aspects of the show is to demonstrate that musicianship is not just a trick, but a skill – and one that people really can make a living out of, if they master it.

The horn section of Down For The Count’s All Star band. Image: Supplied by Mike Paul-Smith.

“We particularly love it when we see young people who are 10, 12, 14 years old and learning instruments coming along to see us.

“We hope that it inspires them to keep going and to realise you can play an instrument for fun, but you can also make a career out of playing music.

“It’s a perfectly viable thing to do, and we hope young musicians can come to our show and see that.”

Down For The Count All Stars will play A Century of Swing at the Gardyne Theatre on Tuesday January 31 2023. Tickets can be purchased directly from the Dundee City Box Office, in person or online.

