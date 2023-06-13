Circus Vegas soars into Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Circus Vegas soars into Dundee

Sky-high entertainment coming to Riverside Park this June

A picture of Circus Vegas, coming to Dundee this June

From the producers of some of the World’s finest Circuses comes a brand-new show specially created for a brilliant Scottish Tour in 2023.
Circus Vegas soars into Dundee this June.

An amalgamation of brilliant acts from all four corners of the globe, music and undeniable energy, Circus Vegas incorporates fantastic EXTREME® performers to dazzle and delight.

This sensational show is set to visit Dundee from Thursday June 15 to Monday June 26. Don’t wait to book your tickets to Circus Vegas today.

Las Vegas inspired spectacle in Dundee

This Summer, a new death-defying circus is touring in Scotland, celebrating 255 years of circus performances with the ultimate show to remember. A one-of-a-kind performance, Circus Vegas features the most talented dare devil performers in a Las Vegas-inspired production.

Because of its diverse and cultural background, the United Kingdom was specifically chosen as the location for Circus Vegas. Where better than to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus than in Dundee?

Merging Las Vegas traditions and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas. Show-stopping performances will have you on the edge of your seat.

Sky-high acts are top of the bill at Circus Vegas

Acts include Duo Alambria, accompanied by a troupe flying in from Spain and Africa, who will be performing a sensational high-wire act never been seen before in Scotland.

Witness the incomparable Didyk Troupe from Ukraine on the ‘acrobatic swing’ flying through the air in feats that must be seen to be believed!

A stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death: The most death-defying trick ever completed, watch as the group of riders experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This is one for the petrolheads!

Eddy the clown, part of Circus Vegas, coming to Dundee.
Circus Vegas, coming to Dundee this June, will leave you laughing, gasping, and on the edge of your seat.

Edy the Clown, a legendary figure in the circus industry, will also be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

On top of this there will be the hair hanging, Diabolo manipulation, hula hoop, skating, juggling and a troupe of dancers performing their acts all with unique twists, many of which have never been seen before in the UK.

Book your tickets now for Circus Vegas in Dundee June 2023

Circus Vegas in Dundee is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill-seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast. The show will run for approximately two hours and will be housed in a theatre-style Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable seating.

Circus Vegas’ name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat and great fun with something for all ages. Circus Vegas will be in the UK for a limited run so make certain this sure-fire hit is a definite for your diary.

You can get great discounts on tickets using the media promo code -ACROBAT.

When is Circus Vegas coming to Dundee?

Circus Vegas will be coming to Dundee at Riverside Park, DD2 1UG.

Thursday June 15: 5pm & 7:45pm
Friday June 16: 5pm & 7:45pm
Saturday June 17: 2pm & 5pm
Sunday June 18: 2pm & 5pm

Wednesday June 21: 5pm & 7:45pm
Thursday June 22: 5pm & 7:45pm
Friday June 23: 5pm & 7:45pm
Saturday June 24: 2pm, 5pm & 7:45pm
Sunday June 25: 2pm & 5pm
Monday June 26: 5pm ONLY

Don’t miss this amazing show and be sure to book your tickets to Circus Vegas today. Book online or call the Box Office at 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009. Use media promo code -ACROBAT for great discounts.

