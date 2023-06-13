[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the producers of some of the World’s finest Circuses comes a brand-new show specially created for a brilliant Scottish Tour in 2023.

Circus Vegas soars into Dundee this June.

An amalgamation of brilliant acts from all four corners of the globe, music and undeniable energy, Circus Vegas incorporates fantastic EXTREME® performers to dazzle and delight.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This sensational show is set to visit Dundee from Thursday June 15 to Monday June 26. Don’t wait to book your tickets to Circus Vegas today.

Las Vegas inspired spectacle in Dundee

This Summer, a new death-defying circus is touring in Scotland, celebrating 255 years of circus performances with the ultimate show to remember. A one-of-a-kind performance, Circus Vegas features the most talented dare devil performers in a Las Vegas-inspired production.

Because of its diverse and cultural background, the United Kingdom was specifically chosen as the location for Circus Vegas. Where better than to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus than in Dundee?

Merging Las Vegas traditions and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas. Show-stopping performances will have you on the edge of your seat.

Sky-high acts are top of the bill at Circus Vegas

Acts include Duo Alambria, accompanied by a troupe flying in from Spain and Africa, who will be performing a sensational high-wire act never been seen before in Scotland.

Witness the incomparable Didyk Troupe from Ukraine on the ‘acrobatic swing’ flying through the air in feats that must be seen to be believed!

A stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death: The most death-defying trick ever completed, watch as the group of riders experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This is one for the petrolheads!

Edy the Clown, a legendary figure in the circus industry, will also be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

On top of this there will be the hair hanging, Diabolo manipulation, hula hoop, skating, juggling and a troupe of dancers performing their acts all with unique twists, many of which have never been seen before in the UK.

Book your tickets now for Circus Vegas in Dundee June 2023

Circus Vegas in Dundee is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill-seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast. The show will run for approximately two hours and will be housed in a theatre-style Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable seating.

Circus Vegas’ name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat and great fun with something for all ages. Circus Vegas will be in the UK for a limited run so make certain this sure-fire hit is a definite for your diary.

You can get great discounts on tickets using the media promo code -ACROBAT.

When is Circus Vegas coming to Dundee?

Circus Vegas will be coming to Dundee at Riverside Park, DD2 1UG.

Thursday June 15: 5pm & 7:45pm

Friday June 16: 5pm & 7:45pm

Saturday June 17: 2pm & 5pm

Sunday June 18: 2pm & 5pm

Wednesday June 21: 5pm & 7:45pm

Thursday June 22: 5pm & 7:45pm

Friday June 23: 5pm & 7:45pm

Saturday June 24: 2pm, 5pm & 7:45pm

Sunday June 25: 2pm & 5pm

Monday June 26: 5pm ONLY

Don’t miss this amazing show and be sure to book your tickets to Circus Vegas today. Book online or call the Box Office at 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009. Use media promo code -ACROBAT for great discounts.