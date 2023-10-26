Tide Lines frontman on sold out tour and surging towards success on new wave of folk music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tide Lines frontman on sold out tour and surging towards success on new wave of folk music

Robert Robertson is looking forward to the band's intimate gigs in Dundee and Perth.

Tide Lines.
Tide Lines.
By David Pollock

Barely two hours before we talk on the phone, Robert Robertson – singer of Glasgow-based folk-rock group Tide Lines – has been told the band’s second of two nights in Germany later this year has sold out.

This means every ticket for their entire European tour has gone.

“I say the whole European tour, it’s four dates,” he acknowledges (they’re in Berlin and Hamburg in Germany, and Amsterdam and Nijmegen in the Netherlands).

“We’ve played in Europe a lot, though, but it’s our first tour where we’ve put on our own nights through promoters. Normally we’ve been over playing festivals, so this is very, very pleasing. We’re really hoping to build on that next year.”

That a group like Tide Lines are making headway outside Scotland, let alone the UK, is some achievement.

They emerged from the Highlands and Islands folk scene, which has been in rude health for some years now – the ongoing success of Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival is proof of that.

Yet Tide Lines are at the forefront of a new surge of bands breaking through into the mainstream.

‘The culture is thriving among the younger generation’ says Tide Lines singer Robert Robertson

This year’s third album An Ocean Full of Islands was their second sizeable hit in the UK album chart (and their second Scottish No 1 in a row), while their sound is the stuff of radio hits.

By turns bold and yearning, its fusion of big stage rock music with a rootsy folk spin calls to mind Big Country, but the gleaming, contemporary production throws a touch of Coldplay into the mix.

Yet this band are equally at home on the stages of HebCeltFest, the Tiree Festival or Belladrum and the Gathering in Inverness.

“We’re not necessarily a traditional band, but we’ve certainly got that Gaelic element,” says Robertson.

“So it’s great that the culture is thriving among elements of the younger generation.”

Tide Lines, who will perform at Dundee's Gardyne Theatre and Perth Theatre next month.
Tide Lines will perform at Dundee's Gardyne Theatre and Perth Theatre next month.

The crowds at these festivals, he says, are young, as was the one at Tide Lines’ biggest show to date, on Queen’s Park in Glasgow over the summer.

Robertson puts the success of 2020’s Eye of the Storm (number 12 in the charts) down to Covid times – the fact a lot of other bands pulled their records in the depth of lockdown, while Tide Lines went on a tongue-in-cheek ‘virtual’ world tour, which he performed while locked-down in Fort William.

The extended period without touring in turn gave the quartet (he and his bandmates are Alasdair Turner, Ross Wilson and Fergus Munro) more time to perfect An Ocean Full of Islands, which was unleashed into a record market back to something like normal.

Although it charted a place lower than Eye of the Storm, Robertson considers that a bigger achievement.

Hebridean island inspired new record

The album really came together when the band were reunited in the studio on Mull.

“I wanted to try and write a selection of songs where any one could be the next single, because it sounds like a big-chorus singalong hit,” says Robertson. “There’s no storyline running through the album, but it’s about a sense of place.

“Looking out from where we recorded it onto Bunessan Bay on Mull, it’s loads of little islands dotted about the sea. Then there are wider storylines throughout the songs, about how you can almost feel the world is an ocean full of islands, which are our individual stories and experiences.

“It all relates to place, to the environment where we were brought up and where the album was put together.”

The new record is a proud achievement for Tide Lines frontman Robert Robertson.
The new record is a proud achievement for Tide Lines frontman Robert Robertson.

Unlike last time, the band were able to tour this album straight away, and the response has been all they could hope for.

“People had so much energy, because they had been deprived of live music for so long,” says Robertson.

“Our last Glasgow show before lockdown was in the Barrowlands, which was a sell-out at just short of 2,000. Then this summer, Queen’s Park was almost 5,000 tickets.”

Intimate, stripped-back shows call for smaller venues

This tour will be different from the fully electric shows earlier this year.

“We’re incredibly excited about it,” says Robertson. “Obviously I say that every time we go on tour, but this one’s got that extra excitement, because we’re taking a different approach. When we do the kind of tours we did in the spring and through summer, we really throw the kitchen sink at it, in terms of the sound and production levels.

“This time, we’re going to let the songs lead. I hesitate to use the word ‘acoustic’, it’s more stripped-back with a lot of acoustic elements.

“The songs will be taken back to how they were when I wrote them and when we started putting them together, before we added all the different parts of the Tide Lines sound.”

The set will take in music from throughout their career, he says, although it was the treatment of the most recent album’s three lead singles – Rivers in the Light, Written in the Scars and These Days – which inspired the tour.

Tide Lines made no 12 in the UK album charts during lockdown.

Soon after the release of each, the band issued acoustic versions to their online audience, which went down a storm on Facebook and YouTube. Yet aside from the occasional concert interlude, these are never heard live.

“The fans obviously have an appetite for this kind of performance, so we decided to put a tour on and go out and let them hear them,” he says.

“That type of gig will only work with an intimate show. There were calls to increase the size of some venues so more people could get tickets, but something would be lost if we did that.

“If I’d bought a ticket to hear any band play acoustic songs in a smaller theatre and they increased capacity, I would feel it wasn’t the gig I originally intended to go to. Part of the experience we’re hoping to create would be lost if we did that.”

Tide Lines play the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, Wednesday November 1; Perth Theatre, Thursday November 2. The album An Ocean Full of Islands is out now.

