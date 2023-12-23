Celebs at Christmas: Meet the Falconers! For Dundee rocker Kyle, Christmas is about family – and macaroni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebs at Christmas: Meet the Falconers! For Dundee rocker Kyle, Christmas is about family – and macaroni

The View frontman reminisces about Dryburgh Christmases past as he and partner Laura gear up for festivities with their three kids. Rebecca Baird reports.
Rebecca Baird
Kyle Falconer holding baby Jet, with partner Laura holding daughter Winnie and eldest daughter Wylde standing between them.
Image: Supplied.

For Dundee rocker and The View frontman Kyle Falconer, Christmas starts and ends with family.

“I’ve always been mad for Christmas,” admits the 36-year-old dad-of-three.

“I’ve got a massive family. I’ve got lots of nieces but we’re a similar age, so they felt like my siblings,” he explains as his daughter, Winnie, stamps around the in the background, singing and waving a snowglobe.

“We’d phone each other at like 5am and be like ‘What did you get?’ I remember I got a toy T-Rex when I was like seven or eight, but there were no batteries in it and there was no shops open, so I was really sad.

“Pete from The View, our pals Clarky and Chipsy, all the boys from Dryburgh – we used to come round each other’s houses and compare presents.

““I still love it all, but it’s more about the kids now.”

The View - Pete Reilly, Kieren Webster, Steven Morrison and Kyle Falconer - pictured in their early days.
Image: DC Thomson.

Nowadays, Kyle and his partner Laura are gearing up to spend Christmas with daughters Wylde and Winnie, and their son Jet.

“Laura’s obsessed with Christmas too, so she’s been decorating with the three kids – the whole place is like Santa’s grotto,” Kyle gushes.

“It’s crazy. There’s four Christmas trees around the house, it’s mayhem. She does the elf thing every night too.”

Falconers traded wild parties for ‘heated’ family quiz night

Balancing the rockstar lifestyle with fatherhood is especially hard around the holidays, Kyle admits, as he’s grabbing a couple of days at home in between touring with The View on their biggest tour to date, including two headline dates at the Caird Hall last weekend.

“It’s hard being away, being on the bus in tour mode, and then coming back and waking up at half six,” he explains.

Kyle Falconer on stage last week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

And having lost both his parents before his 22nd birthday, Kyle is no stranger to the melancholy or mixed emotions that the holidays can bring up for people.

“This time of year is always challenging on my brain,” he says candidly. “It’s dark, and it’s freezing. I find it hard to get up in the morning.

“My mum’s remembrance is quite close to Christmas too. But it’s good, because we all come together.”

And where a Falconer gathering was once “a bit mad” in the early days of The View, Kyle says the family Christmases have become less rowdy over the years – until it get to the quiz portion of the evening.

Laura Wilde laughing and smiling at partner Kyle Falconer at Dundee Rep.
Kyle Falconer with his partner Laura Wilde at the Dundee Rep earlier this year. Image: Dundee Rep.

“There was a time when the band first started and everyone was a bit mad – my sisters and my nieces were coming to all the gigs, everyone was drinking a bit much and there was a load of nonsense,” he recalls. “But now it’s pretty good, we all have a big dance.

“I mean, it gets pretty heated at the quiz,” he says with mock seriousness. “It starts off friendly, but it gets a bit ropey!”

Secret ingredient to perfect Christmas? ‘Magic’ macaroni

Indeed, Kyle reveals that a Falconer Christmas still has one very special ingredient – ‘magic’ macaroni.

“We actually have macaroni, because of my gran. We call it Granny’s Magic Secret Recipe,” he laughs. “It’s basically the big macaroni shapes with spaghetti, a pund eh cheese, tomato puree and mustard.

Kyle Falconer wears a tan button-down shirt, seated next to partner Laura Wilde, who is wearing a black outfit with silver chain and red lipstick.
Kyle and Laura at a workshop for their collaborative play, No Love Songs, during the summer. Image: Dundee Rep.

“When I met Laura, and she first came to Dundee for Christmas, she was like ‘Why are you lot eating macaroni with your Christmas dinner?’ This big pile of orange monstrosity.

“Now sometimes my oldest daughter Wylde will go ‘could you please make us granny Elizabeth’s famous macaroni?’ and they just do it because they know it makes me feel happy, but they never eat it.”

Young Kyle was ‘still holding up Santa debate’ at high school

As he thinks about his own children, Kyle admits it makes him sad to think about the kids who might not receive presents this year due to poverty and the cost of living crisis.

“It’s a shame, kids not getting as much,” he says.

“I think it’s good that now folk are saying it’s not just Santa Claus that brings you things, it’s your parents too, because it’s a shame when kids think Santa is bringing some people more stuff than others. That’s a good sense of reality for kids.”

A school photo of Kyle Falconer, right, aged 7, with his brother Ronnie.
Kyle Falconer, right, at seven years old, with his brother Ronnie. Image: Supplied.

Then again, if it was up to Kyle, he’d preserve the magic of Father Christmas entirely.

“About P7 or first year of high school, I was still holding up the debate round the table. But then my sisters told me the truth.

“To be fair, my kids are already like: ‘Come on, eh?’ but hopefully I can keep it going at least another year.”

Conversation