REVIEW: Dunedin Consort show they are one of the best in the Baroque business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

REVIEW: Dunedin Consort show they are one of the best in the Baroque business

By Garry Fraser
June 23 2022, 11.41am
The Dunedin Consort performed Handel’s last and probably most popular opera, Acis and Galatea.
The Dunedin Consort performed Handel’s last and probably most popular opera, Acis and Galatea.

If you’re trapped in the operatic world of the P, V, W and R scene (Puccini, Verdi, Wagner and Rossini), can I suggest you add an H to the formula?

Handel might be, and perhaps rightly so, more famous for his oratorios, but his operatic works – of which there are over 40 – need some investigation.

And who better to conduct that investigation than John Butt and his wonderful Dunedin Consort.

In brilliant operatic form

Previous experiences with this ensemble have restricted me to Bach’s Passions and cantatas or Handel’s oratorios.

As performers of music from these masters and their contemporaries, they are second to none, but to see them move from the ecclesiastical form to the operatic medium gains another insight into them.

One of the best in the Baroque business? You bet!

The Dunedin Consort moved effortlessly from the ecclesiastical form to the operatic medium.

Their chosen work on Wednesday night in the Perth Concert Hall was Handel’s last and probably most popular opera, Acis and Galatea.

A love story in a nutshell

The beauty of this work is its simplicity. That, and some wonderful scoring both vocally and instrumentally. A (Galatea) loves B (Acis), their feelings reciprocated, with a jealous C (Polyphemus) the “baddie”, out to thwart the lovers once and for all.

It’s a story in a nutshell, but what an exquisite nutshell it is! And unlike most operas there is a happy ending. Well, sort of.

Acis meets his fate at the hand of Polyphemus, but Acis uses her powers to turn her dead lover into an ever-flowing fountain. Such things did happen in Roman mythology!

A trio of class acts

The action – if you can call a performance without scenery or costume that – is swift and fast-flowing, with the three protagonists delivering wonderful arias or recitative with polished excellence,

You’d be hard-pushed to pick a favourite out of Rachel Redmond, Nicholas Mulroy and Christopher Purves, a trio of class acts.

Not to be outdone were the cameos of Damon and Corridon, played in turn by Anthony Gregory and Nicholas Scott.

Two arias stood out, for their familiarity if nothing else. Rachel’s Hush Ye Pretty Warbling Quire and the Love Sounds the Alarm, by Nicholas.

Superb vocals, excellent orchestra

The performance was vocally superb, but conductor John Butt’s small orchestra deserve equal plaudits.

Again, this was team work at its best, ten superb musicians who were perfectly at home in the outrageous exposure Handel’s music dictates.

The opera’s theme leans heavily on a pastoral theme, manifested particularly on the recorder playing of Frances Norbury.

It’s a pity such a small audience witnessed such a marvellous performance.

Maybe this sort of opera isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but once you get a taste of it – and I urge you to do so at the earliest opportunity – you’ll never tire of it, especially if it’s delivered with the style of the Dunedin Consort.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier