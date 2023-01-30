REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day

By Garry Fraser
January 30 2023, 1.00pm Updated: January 30 2023, 1.10pm
Organist Anna Lapwood is one of the world's best. Despite technical difficulties with the Caird Hall Organ due to seasonal differences in temperature, she performed admirably.
Organist Anna Lapwood is one of the world's best. Despite technical difficulties with the Caird Hall Organ due to seasonal differences in temperature, she performed admirably.

Having two important concerts on the same day is a rarity.

Not only were they adjacent to each other time-wise but just a minute’s walk betwixt the two .

So too is using a quote from Rabbie Burns, the recent anniversary of his birth adding to this equation.

Discovery Bach Cantata Project

One concert on Saturday saw a welcome return by the Discovery Bach Cantata Project, initiated by Graeme Stevenson a year or so ago and re-nurtured by Lionel Steuart Fotheringham.

The singers in the Discovery Bach Cantata Project.

The second was a centenary celebration of the Caird Hall, with the excellent Anna Lapwood at the organ console.

This is when the Bard’s connection becomes prevalent. “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”!

Sounds like a foolproof plan. Secure one of the best organists in the country to kick off the hall’s centenary festivities in the finest way, and sit back and enjoy the glory of the hall’s organ.

It is 100 years old after all

Until the organ suffers a mini break-down due to the seasonal differences in temperature. Let’s be sympathetic here. It’s 100 years old so it can be excused for having its moments.

However, all was not lost. Ms Lapwood’s personality in an excellent Q & A session with a large audience, not forgetting her aptitude on the organ, meant that a concert which was truncated due to the lack of significant stops and a programme hastily reconstructed was still very welcome.

It resulted in not only in a “show must go on” attitude but an educational, inspirational and enjoyable voyage into the machinations and the world of the organs and organists.

Anna Lapwood won the day

Some might feel short-changed by the lack of music, but under circumstances that would deter a lesser mortal, I thought she won the day.

Organist Anna Lapwood.

I’d have loved to have heard her initial programme, and I have to admit that out of the five works she played, only two really appealed to me – her transcription of Debussy’s Claire de Lune and a terrific Bach A minor prelude and fugue.

However, she did make the organ sing despite the difficulties, particularly in Christina Erikalian’s Star Fantasy and a strange work of sudden contrasts by Philip Glass.

Triple pianissimo one moment, full blooded double forte the other. Mad Rush is well-named.

With the prelude and fugue, Bach ended the afternoon just as it had started with an early afternoon performance by the Discovery Bach singers – Amanda Ferguson, Sonia Moniz, Jennifer Watson, Carla Page, Jennifer Wilson, James Webb, Ken Murray, Stewart Brymer.

Ease and confidence

A cantata by Bach and a motet by his son-in-law Johann Altnickol, interspersed by organ music impeccably played by Dr Fotheringham, were delivered with ease and confidence, belying the complexity of the works, their exposure, their reliance on perfect diction and balance and the musical challenges all eight singers faced.

They were aided and abetted by a fine but small instrumental ensemble of whom Lynden Nicely stood out a mile with a quite superb cello continuo.

Chances to hear this music performed by a professional ensemble are rare, but chances to hear them performed in style and confidence by amateur singers are even rarer.

We should be thankful the Discovery Bach singers have decided to plough a lone furrow in this genre of music, at the same time showing a musicality and keenness of performance that is first class in every respect.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Motown’s Barrett Strong has died (Louis Lanzano/AP)
Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1's Big Weekend in…
Tom Verlaine (Roberto Finizio/Pacific Press/Alamy Live News)
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73
S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt and children forced out of home before Christmas (PA)
S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt and children forced out of home before Christmas
Harry Styles apologises to LA audiences after ripping trousers onstage (PA)
Harry Styles apologises to Los Angeles audience after ripping trousers onstage
Dizzee Rascal, 38, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at a trial in April last year of assaulting Cassandra Jones (PA)
Dizzee Rascal’s ex tells domestic violence survivors: ‘You are not alone’
Dizzee Rascal was found guilty at a trial in April last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dizzee Rascal loses appeal against conviction for assaulting ex-fiancee
Rita Ora has confirmed her marriage to Taika Waititi (Ian West/PA)
Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal has appealed against his assault conviction (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee ‘attacked him with mobile phone’, court told
Smokey Robinson (PA)
Smokey Robinson, King of Motown, to release new album

Most Read

1
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
4
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park
5
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
6
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
7
Ryan McGowan has suffered a torn groin. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change…
8
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business

More from The Courier

Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity
Leslie Amos (foreground) and so Ryan lave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts the job by knocking on 1,000…
Ross Matthews is set to step into breach after Ross Sinclair's departure from Montrose. Image: SNS
Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do…
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd. Image: Sandy Cook
Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed
Ricky Little has been inspirational for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ricky Little labelled 'a lovely human being' as influential Arbroath defender makes 350th appearance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented