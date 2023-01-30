REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having two important concerts on the same day is a rarity.

Not only were they adjacent to each other time-wise but just a minute’s walk betwixt the two .

So too is using a quote from Rabbie Burns, the recent anniversary of his birth adding to this equation.

Discovery Bach Cantata Project

One concert on Saturday saw a welcome return by the Discovery Bach Cantata Project, initiated by Graeme Stevenson a year or so ago and re-nurtured by Lionel Steuart Fotheringham.

The second was a centenary celebration of the Caird Hall, with the excellent Anna Lapwood at the organ console.

This is when the Bard’s connection becomes prevalent. “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”!

Sounds like a foolproof plan. Secure one of the best organists in the country to kick off the hall’s centenary festivities in the finest way, and sit back and enjoy the glory of the hall’s organ.

It is 100 years old after all

Until the organ suffers a mini break-down due to the seasonal differences in temperature. Let’s be sympathetic here. It’s 100 years old so it can be excused for having its moments.

However, all was not lost. Ms Lapwood’s personality in an excellent Q & A session with a large audience, not forgetting her aptitude on the organ, meant that a concert which was truncated due to the lack of significant stops and a programme hastily reconstructed was still very welcome.

It resulted in not only in a “show must go on” attitude but an educational, inspirational and enjoyable voyage into the machinations and the world of the organs and organists.

Anna Lapwood won the day

Some might feel short-changed by the lack of music, but under circumstances that would deter a lesser mortal, I thought she won the day.

I’d have loved to have heard her initial programme, and I have to admit that out of the five works she played, only two really appealed to me – her transcription of Debussy’s Claire de Lune and a terrific Bach A minor prelude and fugue.

However, she did make the organ sing despite the difficulties, particularly in Christina Erikalian’s Star Fantasy and a strange work of sudden contrasts by Philip Glass.

Triple pianissimo one moment, full blooded double forte the other. Mad Rush is well-named.

With the prelude and fugue, Bach ended the afternoon just as it had started with an early afternoon performance by the Discovery Bach singers – Amanda Ferguson, Sonia Moniz, Jennifer Watson, Carla Page, Jennifer Wilson, James Webb, Ken Murray, Stewart Brymer.

Ease and confidence

A cantata by Bach and a motet by his son-in-law Johann Altnickol, interspersed by organ music impeccably played by Dr Fotheringham, were delivered with ease and confidence, belying the complexity of the works, their exposure, their reliance on perfect diction and balance and the musical challenges all eight singers faced.

They were aided and abetted by a fine but small instrumental ensemble of whom Lynden Nicely stood out a mile with a quite superb cello continuo.

Chances to hear this music performed by a professional ensemble are rare, but chances to hear them performed in style and confidence by amateur singers are even rarer.

We should be thankful the Discovery Bach singers have decided to plough a lone furrow in this genre of music, at the same time showing a musicality and keenness of performance that is first class in every respect.