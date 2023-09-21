Composer who takes inspiration from last lines of famous Scottish novels to play at Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Composer who takes inspiration from last lines of famous Scottish novels to play at Dundee Rep

Gareth Williams will play Songs From The Last page at Dundee Rep.

Gareth Williams.
Gareth Williams composed the pieces and will play the piano at his Dundee performance. Image: Kesiak.
By Chris Mugan

Musicians have long found inspiration in the written word – from arrangements for psalms to Kate Bush’s dramatic Wuthering Heights.

Edinburgh-based composer Gareth Williams, though, takes his cue from an unexpected source – the closing paragraphs of Scottish novels, to create a set of songs where classical arrangements meet pop melodies.

These range from contemporary Young Adult novels to much-loved texts, among them Treasure Island and Peter Pan. Gareth’s aim, he explains, is simply to share his love of this nation’s creativity.

“I didn’t feel it could be a celebration of Scottish literature without that diversity, without there being some classics, some living writers,” he says. “I wanted to see Scotland through different lenses and ways of looking at the world.

Composer Gareth Williams.
Composer Gareth Williams will perform at Dundee Rep. Image: Kesiak.

“Mostly there’s a theme of elegy and ending. I’m trying to create parallel endings that take that little bit longer for us to sit on that final page and wallow in their loveliness.

“It’s a nice thing to turn up and if you’ve read any of those books, you’ll have a connection. If not, it’s my ambition to send you scurrying off to the bookshop.”

Gareth ‘none the wiser’ about Scottish people despite long reading list

This Friday, the Northern Ireland-raised tunesmith brings Songs From The Last Page to Dundee, after releasing an album in August with shows at Edinburgh Fringe. Gareth sings and accompanies himself on piano, joined by cello and violin.

Having moved to Glasgow from Belfast 20 years ago, the Edinburgh College of Art fellow is now based in Portobello.

He reveals that he looked at fiction as a means to understand his adopted home, beginning with Alasdair Gray’s 1981 novel Lanark.

Gareth in the studio
Gareth in the studio. Image: Kesiak.

“I thought I could get to the bottom of Scottish people, though I’m still none the wiser,” Gareth admits, “But all this comes from being an avid reader and loving these books.

“People ask me if there’s a propensity for melancholy, and certainly in the books that came to me and the ones I read myself, I think I’m drawn to that notion.”

‘It made more sense to use my voice’

Last Page is a departure for a composer better known for working with Scottish Opera and creating the moving music theatre piece The 306 trilogy, that brought to life soldiers executed for supposed cowardice during the First World War.

This project, though, began during lockdown, when there were no shows or scripts, Gareth remembers.

“I didn’t have any words to respond to, so I just took them off my shelves,” he says. “I found a daily practice from that, so there was a therapeutic angle to it.”

When the opportunity came to take these pieces on the road last year, as part of VisitScotland’s Year of Stories initiative, the composer chose to stick with his own voice.

“I could have gone with other singers, but there was something in the storytelling, where it made more sense to use my voice,” he adds.

Gareth decided to use his own voice for the vocal element. Image: Kesiak.

“I found it quite hard; I’ve spent years working with bloody amazing singers, sitting at the piano and making songs that go off to opera people or West End performers, but I wanted to talk about the day I bought that book, where I finished it and who I gave it to next.”

Gareth Williams and Dundee Rep

Following this event, Gareth returns to the studio to develop another Rep project: a musical theatre version with writer Oliver Emanuel of his 306 collaborator’s Radio 4 romance A History of Paper that starred real-life couple Mark Bonnar and Lucy Gaskell.

For tomorrow, though, the composer promises something else connected to the Dundee venue: on tour, many people offered suggestions for books Gareth should include, so now he has 30 to 40 songs to choose from, including his take on Lewis Grassic Gibbons’ Mearns-set rural classic Sunset Song.

“I saw Dundee Rep were doing the stage show next year, so I’ll have to sneak it in just to comedically offer a spoiler,” he laughs. “I have to be careful, though. I can’t choose books like crime fiction where I could ruin the ending. You can give too much away. Often the final line is poetical or whimsical and just sustains the last page.”

Songs From The Last Page will be at Dundee Rep on September 22 2023.

