Review: Perth Youth Theatre’s ‘Brainstorm’ brims with ‘brashness of youth’

Apparently, the human brain can store 2.5 million gigabytes of digital memory which is 25% more than Yahoo’s computational centre (thanks, Google).

But, of course, it is how you glean all that information and the resulting use of it that is the core theme of Perth Youth Theatre’s big stage presentation of Brainstorm.

It follows much the same pattern of self-discovery and teenage angst as last year’s impressive production of Chaos.

But, of course, the brain is not all about memory – it is also brimming with emotion and coping with the difficulties of maturity, or the lack of it, as adolescence kicks in.

This 25-strong group was quite magnificent, with commendable self-assurance, or as we used to call it in days of yore, the brashness of youth.

The Brainstorm script is only a framework which is filled out by the youngsters and this brings an added dimension to the emotive side, with the full cast using their own names and some of the parents, too!

There was a tissue dilemma for many in the audience as the show culminated in a few soliloquies consisting of semi-autobiographical “love letters” to their parents – a highly-emotional version of “despite what we’ve put you through, we still love you”.

There is no doubt that growing up is a long serious journey of self-discovery, but it is not without humour.

Brainstorm is, at times, absurd with much comedy – taking a tour of their messy bedrooms, with the characters standing in for furniture, was a hoot.

And playing their own parents in a later scene was quite breathtaking and thought-provoking, especially for the parents! The “mum and dad dancing” was something else!

On the absurd side came a game show with full audience participation, which also brought some awe and wonderment at the ad-libbing prowess of those so young and inexperienced.

The cast can be very proud of their achievements both on the stage and in the writing room.

To instil this discipline, enthusiasm and talent into so many local youngsters is a direct result of astute training — those behind Perth Youth Theatre must also take a massive bow.

Under director Fiona MacKinnon, the theatre’s professional staff certainly give the group the full “works” .

The set, designed by award-winning Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart, consisted of a giant “brain” with flashing symbols representing the 25 players.

All cast members were introduce twice by name. They deserve another mention — Alexander, Anna, Bethan, Bobbi-Anne, Chloe, Eva, Flynn, Igor, Jasper, Jenni, Jonah, Lana, Leo, Lexie, Logan, Martha, Mimoza, Niamh, Noah, Ross, Ruben, Ruby, Sean, Torin and Tristan.