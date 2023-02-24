Review: Perth Youth Theatre’s ‘Brainstorm’ brims with ‘brashness of youth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Perth Youth Theatre’s ‘Brainstorm’ brims with ‘brashness of youth’

By Peter Cargill
February 24 2023, 3.51pm
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.

Apparently, the human brain can store 2.5 million gigabytes of digital memory which is 25% more than Yahoo’s computational centre (thanks, Google).

But, of course, it is how you glean all that information and the resulting use of it that is the core theme of Perth Youth Theatre’s big stage presentation of Brainstorm.

It follows much the same pattern of self-discovery and teenage angst as last year’s impressive production of Chaos.

But, of course, the brain is not all about memory – it is also brimming with emotion and coping with the difficulties of maturity, or the lack of it, as adolescence kicks in.

This 25-strong group was quite magnificent, with commendable self-assurance, or as we used to call it in days of yore, the brashness of youth.

The Brainstorm script is only a framework which is filled out by the youngsters and this brings an added dimension to the emotive side, with the full cast using their own names and some of the parents, too!

There was a tissue dilemma for many in the audience as the show culminated in a few soliloquies consisting of semi-autobiographical “love letters” to their parents – a highly-emotional version of “despite what we’ve put you through, we still love you”.

The cast of Brainstorm were dressed to impress on stage. Image: Lydia Smith.

There is no doubt that growing up is a long serious journey of self-discovery, but it is not without humour.

Brainstorm is, at times, absurd with much comedy – taking a tour of their messy bedrooms, with the characters standing in for furniture, was a hoot.

And playing their own parents in a later scene was quite breathtaking and thought-provoking, especially for the parents! The “mum and dad dancing” was something else!

On the absurd side came a game show with full audience participation, which also brought some awe and wonderment at the ad-libbing prowess of those so young and inexperienced.

The cast can be very proud of their achievements both on the stage and in the writing room.

To instil this discipline, enthusiasm and talent into so many local youngsters is a direct result of astute training — those behind Perth Youth Theatre must also take a massive bow.

Under director Fiona MacKinnon, the theatre’s professional staff certainly give the group the full “works” .

The set, designed by award-winning Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart, consisted of a giant “brain” with flashing symbols representing the 25 players.

All cast members were introduce twice by name. They deserve another mention — Alexander, Anna, Bethan, Bobbi-Anne, Chloe, Eva, Flynn, Igor, Jasper, Jenni, Jonah, Lana, Leo, Lexie, Logan, Martha, Mimoza, Niamh, Noah, Ross, Ruben, Ruby, Sean, Torin and Tristan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Theatre

Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
'Nerdy women' celebrated at this year's Dundee Women's Festival
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about '90s Dunfermline
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
REVIEW: Madama Butterfly at the Caird Hall
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline's triumphant and tragic season to be relived in…
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
REVIEW: Tender journey into the lost, very human, world of dementia
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Maheni Arthur.
New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Jim McLean life story Smile to get immersive VR production at Dundee Rep

Most Read

1
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Perth Youth Theatre's production of Brainstorm. Image: Lydia Smith.
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented