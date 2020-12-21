SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Macmillan

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Macmillian

If you or someone you care about has been diagnosed with cancer, Macmillan is here to help.

It takes the time to understand you as a person, so that it can provide the support, tools and inspiration you need to find your best way through. It does it like this because it understand everyone’s cancer journey is unique. Macmillan is here for you.

Macmillan’s research helps it, and others, understand the needs and experiences of people affected by cancer, to develop and influence better care and services. Macmillan finds out what matters to people affected by cancer, and fight for the best deal. It helps shape policies and work with the government to improve lives.

An incredible 98% of Macmillan’s income comes from voluntary donations from supporters who bake, swim, cycle, play a raffle, donate or fundraise their own way to help the charity to be right there for everyone living with cancer.

Macmillan is transparent in everything it does which is why it is open about how it raises and spends its money. Macmillan is also a registered member of the Fundraising Regulator and uses the Fundraising Regulator Code of Fundraising Practice in all its fundraising activities.

Macmillan is dedicated to supporting millions of people living with cancer every year and it couldn’t do this without the amazing help from its supporters.

