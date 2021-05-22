Search for local heroes launched by Kingdom FM

Kingdom FM has launched its annual search for the unsung heroes of Fife as it calls for nominations for the Local Hero Awards 2021.

Now in its 14th year, the awards recognise the extraordinary people and organisations in our community who stand out because of their heroic achievements. Over the years the awards have become a major event in the Fife calendar and even been recognised in Parliament by MPs!

Dave Connor, Programme Controller at Kingdom FM, said: “For us, it’s all about shining a spotlight on those in our lives who make Fife a great place to be: the unsung everyday heroes. It’s been a tough year for us all, but through it we know there’s also some amazing stories that really deserve to be told and local heroes who need to be recognised!”

There are 13 categories including Best Community Group, Fundraiser of the Year and Act of Kindness awards. Do you know someone who deserves a public ‘thank you’? Or perhaps there is a community organisation in your area that is deserving of a Local Hero title? If so, nominate them now by clicking here.

Kingdom FM Local Hero Awards 2021 is brought to you by the radio station in association with Fife College, Optos, Forth Ports Rosyth, It’s Beds & Pine and The Courier. The awards celebrate the work and contributions individuals, organisation and local schools have made to the Fife community.

Nominate your local hero now at: www.kingdomfm.co.uk