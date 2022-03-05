FIONA ARMSTRONG: The Chow causes chaos, while the sheep are fascinating

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest MacNaughties gets taken to the groomers this week.

For the Chow Chow, it is a first. Delilah is two years old, and, like any self-respecting teenage dog, she wants to look her best.

She is escorted by her mama, our daughter, and on arrival at the salon, there is much cooing over her fascinating lion-like appearance.

The Chow looks like being a great hit. And all goes well until our daughter decides to leave the room.

Then it all goes wrong…

Upon which Delilah leaps off the table and tries to follow. Ignoring the protestations of the groomer; dragging all the equipment onto the floor as she goes.

Basin of water, metal and leather harness, razor, scissors. You name it, all this stuff is now trying to escape through the door.

Confusion reigns. Tempers flare. Oh dear. Perhaps not quite so welcome after all.

The Chow is joined at the hip to her nearest and dearest, the little MacNaughties will stay with anyone. And go with anyone.

Then that is a Norfolk Terrier for you. A breed that does what it wants. And is off with the next interesting person that comes along…

A very clever sheepdog

Quite unlike the sheepdog that we come across this week.

Nap is a long-haired Border Collie. And he is totally devoted to his master – and his work in the field.

We meet Nap because we are making a film about Hebridean sheep.

They are the beautiful black ones, by the way. Those with delicate faces, hazel eyes, and shiny dark horns.

Some have four horns. Others come with a fetching woolly topknot.

Interesting and ancient breed

It is an interesting ancient breed, and one that has gone from near extinction to high popularity.

As the name suggests, Hebridean sheep hail from the Western Isles.

As such, they are hardy beasts. Quite used to meagre rations, and seemingly oblivious to the elements.

They are said to be good mothers and they seem to lamb easily. They also appear to be good managers of the land.

Because unlike most sheep that will eat anything in their path, the Heb is a bit of conservationist.

Nearly lambing season

It will steadily chew its way through the invasive plants. Yet is still has the sense to leave the vegetation that you want to keep – like heather.

What a wise breed this is! And what a clever dog Nap the Collie is.

At all times, alert. Watching for signals. Keeping his flock on its sturdy little toes.

We talk to the owner. David hails from Yorkshire. He is a conservationist, and now farmer who lives in the Scottish Borders and has a passion for sheep. Especially black ones.

David tells us to come back in a few weeks and film the lambs. We will do that. Because they sound really gorgeous.

Yes, the lambs are starting to come. Now, that really is a sign of spring.

That and the bulbs that are starting to push through. Which reminds me, the next job is to try to keep the doggies off the daffies…