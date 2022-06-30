How sweet it is: Jam competition in Angus returns to summer festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How sweet it is: Jam competition in Angus returns to summer festival

June 30 2022, 4.42pm
berries and jars for jam competition in Angus
Enter the jam competition for a chance to win a prize

Calling all tastemakers, epicureans, berry-whizzes, and fruit-lovers! Take your talents from your kitchen cupboard to the stage and prove yourself as top Jam maker in this year’s annual Jam competition in Angus, sponsored by Mackays. Submit your entry by Friday July 22 2022; entries across four juicy categories will be judged by a panel of experts on Monday August 1 2022.

How sweet it is! Summer festivals are back. It’s time to return to your favourite venues and enjoy the celebrations of the season. And what says Summer more than a mouth-watering spoonful of freshly made, prize-winning jam?

Annual Jam competition in Angus gets juicy at Beer and Berries festival

For just £2 per entry and with all proceeds going to Marie Curie Scotland, Mackays calls on Jam makers from newbies to those with the ripest of experience to compete in this year’s Jam competition in Angus. Youngsters are invited to submit in the Mini category and those more inclined to something a bit stronger stronger can submit in the alcohol and spirit-infused Tipsy category.  From traditional recipes to modern creations, this is an opportunity to submit a homemade jam to be judged for a chance to win prizes including £100 cash, a Mackays factory tour, a deliciously stocked Mackays hamper, and an annual Hospitalfied Arts pass.

Historic Jam from the heartland

With a long tradition of authentic taste, provenance and tradition, Mackays is Scotland’s largest producer of jam and marmalade, and is delighted to return to Hospitalfield House for the annual Beer & Berries festival. Since its inception, Mackays has used the finest produce from local fruit farmers to bring you delicious jam – from their traditional copper barrels to your breakfast table.

Juicy jam competition at August weekend

The annual Beer & Berries festival is a tantalising weekend of live-music and events at  Hospitalfield House. Celebrating the food and drink culture of Angus, the festival boasts a variety of vendors, chefs, suppliers, and experts across the industry hosting their own workshops and talks. Explore the delectable samples and whet your appetite with recipes crafted by some of the best culinary talent in Angus.

Feeling inspired? Don’t miss your opportunity for a plum perfect performance at this year’s Jam competition and preserve your place of glory.

Jam makers are invited to submit entry forms to one of the below nominated drop off points:

  • James Chalmers Road, Arbroath, DD11 3LR
  • Hospitalfield House, Arbroath DD11 2NH
  • DC Thomson, 2 Albert Square Dundee DD1 1DD

Fee for entry is £2 per categories. Two jars (any size, with screw lid or film seal with band) are required per entry. Jars must be clearly marked with chosen category, year made, your name and your contact information. For further information, learn more about Mackays  or get in touch by email .

Submit your form
