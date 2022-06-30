How sweet it is: Jam competition in Angus returns to summer festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calling all tastemakers, epicureans, berry-whizzes, and fruit-lovers! Take your talents from your kitchen cupboard to the stage and prove yourself as top Jam maker in this year’s annual Jam competition in Angus, sponsored by Mackays. Submit your entry by Friday July 22 2022; entries across four juicy categories will be judged by a panel of experts on Monday August 1 2022.

How sweet it is! Summer festivals are back. It’s time to return to your favourite venues and enjoy the celebrations of the season. And what says Summer more than a mouth-watering spoonful of freshly made, prize-winning jam?

Annual Jam competition in Angus gets juicy at Beer and Berries festival

For just £2 per entry and with all proceeds going to Marie Curie Scotland, Mackays calls on Jam makers from newbies to those with the ripest of experience to compete in this year’s Jam competition in Angus. Youngsters are invited to submit in the Mini category and those more inclined to something a bit stronger stronger can submit in the alcohol and spirit-infused Tipsy category. From traditional recipes to modern creations, this is an opportunity to submit a homemade jam to be judged for a chance to win prizes including £100 cash, a Mackays factory tour, a deliciously stocked Mackays hamper, and an annual Hospitalfied Arts pass.

Historic Jam from the heartland

With a long tradition of authentic taste, provenance and tradition, Mackays is Scotland’s largest producer of jam and marmalade, and is delighted to return to Hospitalfield House for the annual Beer & Berries festival. Since its inception, Mackays has used the finest produce from local fruit farmers to bring you delicious jam – from their traditional copper barrels to your breakfast table.

Juicy jam competition at August weekend

The annual Beer & Berries festival is a tantalising weekend of live-music and events at Hospitalfield House. Celebrating the food and drink culture of Angus, the festival boasts a variety of vendors, chefs, suppliers, and experts across the industry hosting their own workshops and talks. Explore the delectable samples and whet your appetite with recipes crafted by some of the best culinary talent in Angus.

Feeling inspired? Don’t miss your opportunity for a plum perfect performance at this year’s Jam competition and preserve your place of glory.

Jam makers are invited to submit entry forms to one of the below nominated drop off points:

James Chalmers Road, Arbroath, DD11 3LR

Hospitalfield House, Arbroath DD11 2NH

DC Thomson, 2 Albert Square Dundee DD1 1DD

Fee for entry is £2 per categories. Two jars (any size, with screw lid or film seal with band) are required per entry. Jars must be clearly marked with chosen category, year made, your name and your contact information. For further information, learn more about Mackays or get in touch by email .