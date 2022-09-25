GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too

By Brian Cunningham
September 25 2022, 5.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Trees lined the streets I grew up in, and grew in the parks I played in.

However, as the years have gone, by I’ve found they’ve become more important to me than just being in the background of my life.

They grow so slow and steadily I feel that we actually fail to notice them, which is why I think we take them for granted.

That may sound daft considering how big some trees can get. But we don’t really see them grow like a herbaceous plant, coming out from the ground in spring to reach a summer display.

Trees, like these in the Cairngorms National Park, are a constant in our lives.

They just always seem be there, not looking like they are doing very much. Yet they are still very much a constant in our lives.

I have been a professional gardener for a few years now, working outdoors in their presence for more than half my life, and I like to think I now have a deeper understanding and appreciation of them.

The influence of trees

In the public parks, botanical gardens and historic houses where I’ve spent my career, they dominate the landscape and influence the cultivated space underneath.

During winter their skeleton shapes mark the skyline on a backdrop of the low, winter sun.

In spring, as the natural world bursts back to life, so do the trees as their fresh leaves unfurl from the buds.

In the weeks ahead they produce blossom, providing bursts of colour such as the white through to pink of flowering cherries.

Autumn sunlight lights through the leaves of a tree.

The large, dense canopies of mature beech, oak and sycamore trees cast shade, provide cooler conditions on hot summer days and shelter from wind. This affects the choice of plants available and suitable to grow in the garden that surrounds them.

And finally, the swan song of the growing season as the deciduous trees start to shut down to rest, and the leaves change in colour creating a dramatic display of colour in autumn.

Essential in the big picture

Taking a look at the bigger picture, trees are essential as a source of food, place of shelter and as a site to nest for much of our native birds, mammals and insects.

Practically, they provide the timber required for construction and crucially,  they are the lungs of our earth, cleaning the air that we breath.

I would say I’ve made enough of a case already for why trees are one of, if not THE most valuable genus in the plant kingdom, yet we also use the symbolism of a tree’s longevity to mark special occasions and commemorate special people.

You can recognise such a tree in parks, the grounds of a hospitals and schools. At the base of such trees outside some of our historic buildings is a plaque, giving the commemorative details.

The passing of the Queen

We’ve just seen the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her death and how we will come to remember her will be personal to us all.

Queen Elizabeth II planted thousands of trees in her life.

I will always remember her through the many trees that she planted. This may have been an inadvertent result of her work at the many places she visited, but because of this I will always think of her as the most prolific tree planter of all time.

My own place of work at Scone Palace in Perth is a perfect example of this. Her reign was so long she has actually left her mark on the landscape there on two occasions.

Her most recent visit to the crowning place of Scottish royalty was back in 2012, just six months into me starting my position as Head Gardene. She paid a visit during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

A history through trees

Her Majesty planted a pedunculate oak, which is a native tree, but I do prefer the purple-leaved Norway Maple she planted way back in 1967.

Over 50 years later it is now a beautifully shaped tree situated outside the library of the Palace, under-planted with the matching colours of white and pink from the ivy-leaved Cyclamen, C. hederifolium.

Already these trees have become a focal point for memories of this remarkable woman, however I wonder how people in 400 years time will view these trees?

For me this isn’t difficult to imagine at all, as both grow in the shadow of a tree planted by King James VI of Scotland, way back in the year 1606.

I was never the sharpest at school but this has certainly brought history to life for me.

The Queen’s Green Canopy

Like many others across the country we at Scone Palace took part in the Queen’s Green Canopy, a nationwide initiative to plant a tree – or in our case seven, one for each decade – to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. This scheme is still open to take part in if you have yet to do so.

Better still why not bring this idea closer to home and our own family and friends.

Planting a tree is a great way to remember the kings and queens in our own family for generations to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran backs scheme to secure future of grassroots music venues
Jorgie Porter (Suzan Moore/PA)
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender
Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tess Daly: Strictly has shown the importance of on-screen representation
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood
Rab's got a moose in the hoose. It doesn't stop there, either.
RAB MCNEIL: A moose in the hoose, and that's not all
0
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff - bring on the cold…
0
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks