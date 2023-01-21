RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me

By Rab McNeil
January 21 2023, 10.00am
Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.

A mate sent me an interesting word the other day, intuiting – correctly – that I suffered from the concept it describes: “resistentialism”.

It had been flagged up by Susie Dent, resident lexicographer on Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

To my shame, I’d never heard of her, not having watched these programmes much (the latter not at all, the former once, I think, many years ago).

Not their fault; I’ve never seen Strictly, Bake Off, Big House, or whatever it’s called, either.

A coincidence?

Then this Dent popped up in my life again, when I was going through a Bill Bailey period on yon YouTube, and she was on one of those programmes with him.

I am, as you know, a collector of coincidences, though I cannot tell if they are meaningful.

Anyway, my mate thought highly of Ms Dent, and so do I now for drawing attention to resistentialism.

Objects are malevolent. It’s official. There’s even a word for it.

She defines it  as (if I might conflate a couple of quotes): “the spiteful/malevolent behaviour of inanimate objects (a table walks into you; a low beam bumps into your head; toast lands jam-side down; Sellotape hides its end/sticks to anything other than what’s needed).”

Oh, I know this phenomenon! Sometimes, I can be heard remonstrating with the objects: “Why do you hate me so much? I, who talk to you and try to be your friend!”

Regular readers already know the main reason I’m rubbish at DIY is because the tools hate me.

They fall out of my hand, hide, never stay where I last put them down and, of course, refuse to do what they’re told.

A foretaste of the future

Sometimes, I fear this is all a foretaste of the future when objects, in the shape of robots, will rule our lives and eventually destroy us.

Another foretaste was provided by Alexa, the talking “virtual assistant”.

I’ve just come out of an intense relationship with her. At first, I thought her a friend. She could sing, quote, advise, tell jokes.

But, increasingly, she failed to understand my requests, or played the wrong music and, eventually, I switched her off for good.

Sometimes, I see her sitting there, no light of life now on her globular body. Does she resent my switching her off? How can she? She’s a machine, an object.

A screwdriver with a soul?

People say a tree or plant has a soul. But does a screwdriver? A toaster? A statuette? True, I have been known to address my Lord of the Rings figurines: “Why don’t you help me, instead of just sitting there looking glaikit?”

They never answer back. They just wait, biding their time for the day they come alive and take over the house.

I am, as Captain Mainwaring said frequently of Private Pike, entering the realms of fantasy here. But I cannot shake the deep suspicion that there’s something not quite right with my relationship to objects.

Undoubtedly, it’s just the gods having fun with me. We are put on this planet for their amusement, and the objects are mere tools to that end.

But the sad fact is we need them. And, just as importantly, they need us. If we could call a truce based on that mutual understanding, perhaps we could consign the concept of “resistentialism” to the bin forever.

