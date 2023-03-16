Stunning Scottish imagery celebrated in British Wildlife Photography Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stunning Scottish imagery celebrated in British Wildlife Photography Awards

By Gemma Bibby
March 16 2023, 4.04pm Updated: March 16 2023, 5.03pm
'Stag by the Loch Side' - Habitat | Winner. Red deer (Cervus elaphus). Western Highlands, Scotland. Image: Neil McIntyre / British Wildlife Photography Awards

The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 have been unveiled.

More than 13,000 images were submitted into this year’s competition, with amateur and professional photographers competing for the £5,000 grand prize.

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) is a revered showcase of nature
photography in Britain and a crucial reminder of what value our woodlands, wetlands and other ecosystems still hold.

Chris Page won British Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his image of a fox in the destroyed woodland.
‘A Look to the Future?’ British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 and Winner of Urban Wildlife. Image: Charlie Page / British Wildlife Photography Awards

An image of a red fox moving through a woodland, destroyed to make way for an industrial site, has taken the top prize.

28-year-old Charlie Page was chosen as this year’s grand prize winner for his powerful
image taken in England.

Page said: “I knew this area was frequented by foxes, and I wanted to take an image with the industrial backdrop to show the devastation caused to this local woodland that the fox calls home.

“I hope that wildlife photographers aren’t faced with similar scenes in years to come.”

‘Hitching a Lift’ – Animal Behaviour | Winner. Common toad (Bufo bufo) Cromarty, Scotland. Image: James Roddie / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Photographers competed in 10 different categories in the adult competition: Animal
Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Botanical Britain, Black & White, British Seasons, Coast &
Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Urban Wildlife, and Wild Woods.

There were three age groups in the young competition: 11 and Under, 12-14 years, and 15-17 years.

A lone stag with hills in the background.
‘Stag by the Loch Side’ – Habitat | Winner. Red deer (Cervus elaphus). Western Highlands, Scotland. Image: Neil McIntyre / British Wildlife Photography Awards

The RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 was awarded to Billy
Evans-Freke, for his image of a tawny owlet resting in a tree.

This award is supported by the RSPB with the aim of encouraging young people to get involved with nature.

‘Branching Out’ – RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 and 15-17 Years Winner.<br />Tawny owl (Strix aluco). East Sussex, England. Image: Billy Evans-Freke / British Wildlife Photography Awards

“The talented photographers in this year’s competition have given us an exceptional
window into Britain’s nature,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA.

“It’s an important reminder of the wildlife and wild spaces that still remain in the UK, and are in need of our care and protection.”

‘Forest Dawn’ – Wild Woods | Runner-up. Caledonian pine forest (Pinus sylvestris scotica Alba). Abernethy, Scotland. Image: Graham Niven / British Wildlife Photography Awards

All awarded images are published by Bird Eye Books in a hard-back coffee-table book,
which is available online at bwpawards.org, with a foreword by Dame Judi Dench.

The 2024 competition is also open for entries at bwpawards.org, and invites
photographers of all experience levels to submit their photos of Britain’s nature at its best.

‘Looking at You’ – Habitat | Runner-up. Mountain hare (Lepus timidus). Cairngorms, Scotland. Image: Peter Bartholomew / British Wildlife Photography Awards
This image of a Horsefly and flower took the top spot in the Botanical Britain category of the 2023 awards.
‘A Poet’s Lunch’ – Botanical Britain | Winner. Sundew (Drosera rotundifolia) and Horsefly (Haematopota sp.). Devilla Forest, Scotland. Image: Matt Doogue / British Wildlife Photography Awards
This image of birds soaring was a runner up in the British Wildlife Photography Awards black and white category.
‘Soaring’ – Black & White | Runner-up. Gannet (Morus bassanus). Bass Rock, Scotland. Image: Paula Cooper / British Wildlife Photography Awards
‘Welcome to the Zoo (plankton)’ – Coast & Marine | Winner. Jellyfish (Clytia sp. and Neoturris sp.). Shetland, Scotland. Image: Henley Spiers / British Wildlife Photography Awards
‘Willughby’s Leafcutter Bee’ – Animal Portraits | Runner-up. Willughby’ s leafcutter bee (Megachile willughbiella). Staffordshire, England. Image: Ed Phillips / British Wildlife Photography Awards
A fox with dandelions covering its face.
‘Sleeping With Dandelions’ – Animal Portraits | Winner. Red fox (Vulpes vulpes). London, England. Image: Lewis Newman / British Wildlife Photography Awards

