RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me

By Rab McNeil
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.

I have been learning to walk. To clarify: I have been learning to walk properly.

All my life I’ve been walking wrongly. Those of you who keep these columns in a special drawer may remember that, recently, I made my first visit to the podiatrist.

She said: “What’s wrong with you, like?”

I said: “It’s my feet.”

She said: “Really? At a podiatrist’s? Not a hip replacement or toothache?”

Me: “No, it’s my feet, ken?”

Her: “Glad we cleared that one up. What’s wrong with them?”

Me: “I don’t know where to start.”

Her: “Try putting one in front of the other.”

Me: “I mean to say: everything’s wrong with them.”

Her: “Pray continue.”

Me: “I have every foot illness going. Except ingrowing toenails.”

So, completely unnecessarily in my view, she made me take off my socks, and announced: “You’re right. And you’ve also got a verruca.” This was ridiculous: bunions, plantar fasciitis, athlete’s foot, gout and now a verruca. Blasted pegs were a war zone.

She gave me a note listing a battery of lotions to buy and, in case of last resort, a bottle of whisky and a pistol.

It got worse

No sooner had the various conditions cleared up than I woke in the middle of the night with new agony in my left foot: searing pain down the side. I could hardly walk but could drive so managed to reach the supermarket, where I used the trolley as a Zimmer frame. At my age!

Then I visited the chemist for stronger painkillers. After considering knocking me on the heid with a mallet, she telt me to get to A&E, just a minute’s drive away. Following a 15-minute wait – island life has its advantages – they took X-rays but found no fractures. Doc’s best guess was some kind of offshoot of plantar fasciitis (which usually affects the soles).

Rab has to learn to walk properly.

As the condition eased, eventually I’d a wee eureka moment when I think I diagnosed the problem. I was reading about shoe inserts – pretty rubbish novel – when I realised my shoe heels always wore down on the outside.

This meant I was walking on the outsides of my feet. Well spotted, Sherlock! And not just walking. I noticed that, when I lay down in the village sauna (usually have it to myself!) and put my feet up the wooden wall, I was resting them completely on the outer edges.

Then I noticed I was doing it in the car when resting my left foot away from the pedals. Worse still, when playing guitar (which I always do sitting doon), I noticed my left foot was not only flipped onto its outside edge, but my right foot sat on top of it to give more height. I was using my foot as a footrest!

Learning to walk

This was ridiculous. Consulting Dr YouTube, I learned I needed to re-learn walking, with my big toes actually making contact with the ground. Trying this out, I felt ridiculous, kind of pigeon-toed, but presumably that was just because it was unnatural to me.

The test will come when I next visit the city. Unlike the country, it’s a rude place and, on practising my new walking style, I shall watch for passers-by tittering.

