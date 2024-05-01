Girly, glam and ready for business: 7 stylish Dundonians show off their spring looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Girly, glam and ready for business: 7 stylish Dundonians show off their spring looks

We stopped some eye-catching people on the streets of Dundee as the sun came out.

Three stylish spring looks. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish spring looks. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It’s that time of year again.

Heavy coats are going into storage and the sunglasses are coming out.

And there is a spring in the step of Dundee shoppers as the sun shines down on the city.

This week, we headed into the city centre to see how locals are dressing for the warmer weather.

Karoline Chruszczwk, 30, from Poland, living in Dundee

Karoline Chruszczwk loves fashion. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I study social sciences at Dundee and Angus College.

What are you wearing?

My jeans are from Zara, my jacket is from TK Maxx, my shirt is from New Look, my shoes are from Nike and my bag is from DKNY. And I stole this little corset thing from my sister- hopefully she won’t see this article!

How would you describe your style?

It depends on my mood. Every day is different.

Where do you like to shop?

All over, I don’t shop anywhere specifically. I prefer Edinburgh over Dundee though.

Who is your style icon?

No one, I just use my imagination. I love clothes and putting outfits together, I am always helping my friends get dressed on nights out!

Geraldine Stewart, 76, from Dundee

Geraldine Stewart buys a lot of her clothes in Benidorm. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am a retired hospitality worker. My husband and I used to run The Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry and The Hotel Broughty Ferry. Our son now runs Sol y Sombra. I am currently busy helping to organise the Broughty Ferry Gala!

What are you wearing?

My coat, bag and flip flops are from a shop in Benidorm and my trousers and sweater are from Prego Boutique in Broughty Ferry.

How would you describe your style?

Very glam and glitzy.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to support independent shops in Broughty Ferry, where we live.

Who is your style icon?

Shirley Bassey – I like how she wears lots of bangles.

Winston Zhang, 19, from China, living in Dundee

Winston Zhang likes luxury brands. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am studying finance at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Zara, my jumper is from a shop in China, my trousers are from Alexander McQueen and my shoes are Nike Dunks.

How would you describe your style?

It is quite formal today because I have an exam. But if I am going to a party, I dress more fashionably.

Where do you like to shop?

I like luxury brands, like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Alexander McQueen

Who is your style icon?

Just a normal businessman, because I study finance and that is what I aspire to be one day.

Debra Denyer, 65, Dundee

Debra Denyer likes to wear glittery items. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am a retired supermarket assistant.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Tesco, the top is from Matalan, the trousers are from Primark, the shoes are from New Look and the bag is from a wee designer store in St Andrews.

How would you describe your style?

It depends on the weather and how I feel. I do like to wear a lot of glitter though.

Where do you like to shop?

New Look, Primark and Matalan.

Who is your style icon?

Helen Mirren.

Jessie Chen, 23, from China, living in Edinburgh

Jessie Chen says her style is girly. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am studying economics at Edinburgh University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from a shop in China, the top and trousers are from Bershka, the shoes are from Alexander McQueen and the bag is from Cos.

How would you describe your style?

I think I am quite girly, I like to dress like a lady. I also wear a lot of black and white.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Bershka and Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

Rose from Black Pink (South Korean girl group), she is very cool, has lovely blonde hair and wears nice black mini skirts.

Jeffrey Stewart, 80, from Dundee

Jeffrey Stewart says his wife picks all his clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am a retired hospitality worker.

What are you wearing?

The sweater, trousers and shoes are from Marks and Spencer, the jacket is from Millers and the glasses are from Spex Pistols in Dundee.

How would you describe your style?

My wife knows my style better than I do.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t think I’ve ever bought my own clothes. My wife has bought all my clothes since we got married 57 years ago. I think a lot of it is from Marks and Spencer and independent shops in Broughty Ferry.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. You make it up!

Jack Tully, from England, living in Dundee

Jack Tully says their style changes every day. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I study ethical hacking at Abertay University and I work at a cafe in St Andrews.

What are you wearing?

My jeans are from Arkive in Dundee – they were way too expensive, but I was drunk when I bought them – the Nike shoes and top are from a charity shop and the beanie is from TK Maxx. All the jewellery belonged to my grandmother.

How would you describe your style?

It is always changing. I am non-binary so I dress differently everyday. Some days I am out here wearing a skirt and big boots.

Where do you like to shop?

I try to shop sustainably so I typically buy from charity shops and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

This guy called Ben I used to work with when I was 14. He was a 19-year-old Australian guy and he was so cool, I wanted to be just like him.

  • Read more of our street style articles here.

More from Lifestyle

The Silverwood Sizzler food truck, co-owned by Rod Sim, has now opened in the Carse of Gowrie, Perthshire.
First look at new Silverwood Sizzler food truck in Perthshire
Taste of Perthshire owner Calum MacLellan is taking part in the Etape Caledonia 2024 in memory of his best friend Cameron who passed away from lung cancer earlier this year. Image: Calum MacLellan
‘This year’s race feels different without him:’ Taste of Perthshire owner remembers best friend…
Glenhaven enjoys stunning views and has a beautiful interior. Image: Savills.
Cottage in the heart of Angus Glens has beautiful views, superb interior and 0.4…
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’ (Raphael Pour-Hashemi/Alamy)
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’
The public want regulation to prevent deepfakes of artists such as Dua Lipa, a survey suggests (Ian West/PA)
Legislation needed on AI use to ‘stave off threats’ to music industry – MP
The Welsh singer said she had also toured the country before the breakup of the Soviet Union (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Putin ‘had his face to his feet’ during Kremlin performance, says Bonnie Tyler
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sammy Hagar hails late Eddie Van Halen who did ‘lot for my musical songwriting’
Ncuti Gatwa plays the 15th Doctor (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa says plot of first episode in new Doctor Who series ‘seemed mad’
Amanda Holden will front new Netflix show Cheaters: Unfinished Business (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Holden to front new Netflix show reuniting ex-couples
Jay Blades has announced a social media hiatus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jay Blades announces social media hiatus after uncle ‘murdered’

Conversation