Girly, glam and ready for business: 7 stylish Dundonians show off their spring looks

It’s that time of year again.

Heavy coats are going into storage and the sunglasses are coming out.

And there is a spring in the step of Dundee shoppers as the sun shines down on the city.

This week, we headed into the city centre to see how locals are dressing for the warmer weather.

Karoline Chruszczwk, 30, from Poland, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I study social sciences at Dundee and Angus College.

What are you wearing?

My jeans are from Zara, my jacket is from TK Maxx, my shirt is from New Look, my shoes are from Nike and my bag is from DKNY. And I stole this little corset thing from my sister- hopefully she won’t see this article!

How would you describe your style?

It depends on my mood. Every day is different.

Where do you like to shop?

All over, I don’t shop anywhere specifically. I prefer Edinburgh over Dundee though.

Who is your style icon?

No one, I just use my imagination. I love clothes and putting outfits together, I am always helping my friends get dressed on nights out!

Geraldine Stewart, 76, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired hospitality worker. My husband and I used to run The Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry and The Hotel Broughty Ferry. Our son now runs Sol y Sombra. I am currently busy helping to organise the Broughty Ferry Gala!

What are you wearing?

My coat, bag and flip flops are from a shop in Benidorm and my trousers and sweater are from Prego Boutique in Broughty Ferry.

How would you describe your style?

Very glam and glitzy.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to support independent shops in Broughty Ferry, where we live.

Who is your style icon?

Shirley Bassey – I like how she wears lots of bangles.

Winston Zhang, 19, from China, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am studying finance at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Zara, my jumper is from a shop in China, my trousers are from Alexander McQueen and my shoes are Nike Dunks.

How would you describe your style?

It is quite formal today because I have an exam. But if I am going to a party, I dress more fashionably.

Where do you like to shop?

I like luxury brands, like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Alexander McQueen

Who is your style icon?

Just a normal businessman, because I study finance and that is what I aspire to be one day.

Debra Denyer, 65, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired supermarket assistant.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Tesco, the top is from Matalan, the trousers are from Primark, the shoes are from New Look and the bag is from a wee designer store in St Andrews.

How would you describe your style?

It depends on the weather and how I feel. I do like to wear a lot of glitter though.

Where do you like to shop?

New Look, Primark and Matalan.

Who is your style icon?

Helen Mirren.

Jessie Chen, 23, from China, living in Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I am studying economics at Edinburgh University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from a shop in China, the top and trousers are from Bershka, the shoes are from Alexander McQueen and the bag is from Cos.

How would you describe your style?

I think I am quite girly, I like to dress like a lady. I also wear a lot of black and white.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Bershka and Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

Rose from Black Pink (South Korean girl group), she is very cool, has lovely blonde hair and wears nice black mini skirts.

Jeffrey Stewart, 80, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired hospitality worker.

What are you wearing?

The sweater, trousers and shoes are from Marks and Spencer, the jacket is from Millers and the glasses are from Spex Pistols in Dundee.

How would you describe your style?

My wife knows my style better than I do.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t think I’ve ever bought my own clothes. My wife has bought all my clothes since we got married 57 years ago. I think a lot of it is from Marks and Spencer and independent shops in Broughty Ferry.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. You make it up!

Jack Tully, from England, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I study ethical hacking at Abertay University and I work at a cafe in St Andrews.

What are you wearing?

My jeans are from Arkive in Dundee – they were way too expensive, but I was drunk when I bought them – the Nike shoes and top are from a charity shop and the beanie is from TK Maxx. All the jewellery belonged to my grandmother.

How would you describe your style?

It is always changing. I am non-binary so I dress differently everyday. Some days I am out here wearing a skirt and big boots.

Where do you like to shop?

I try to shop sustainably so I typically buy from charity shops and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

This guy called Ben I used to work with when I was 14. He was a 19-year-old Australian guy and he was so cool, I wanted to be just like him.