THE LIST: This week’s online events include interactive Q&A with Pulp star Jarvis Cocker

Here is a list of events online to help you through the next seven days.

The comedy streaming platform presents a month of live laughs on Zoom from some of the biggest names on the circuit. This week sees sets from the likes of Michael Legge, Tiff Stevenson, Tim Key, Sindhu Vee, Alice Fraser and more.

Daily, until Fri July 31, 8pm, £9.

Inaugural online edition of the art and film festival presented by North Lands Creative, the international centre in Caithness dedicated to glass as an art form. The festival programme includes the premiere of a specially commissioned short film, The Soul of a Statue, a collaborative work between glass artist Martin Janecký and filmmaker Tom Hogben which was filmed at North Lands Creative and features the Caithness coastline.

Fri July 17, 9am, free.

After all these weeks of lockdown, live performance of classical music at Glasgow’s City Halls is at last returning. Today’s performance features percussionist Colin Currie performing works for marimba and other instruments by Xenakis, Hosokawa, Stockhausen, Volans, Aho, Dessner and Norgard.

Fri July 17, 1pm, free.

Sarah Rose Graber and Ruxy Cantir leads this inclusive video series about finding your inner joy and unicorn through dance. Suitable for all ages, the series will be broadcast via the NTS website and their social media channels.

Fri July 17, 2pm, free.

Live Music Scotland streams some of their favourite Scottish bands and other special guests every Friday night over on Facebook. The streams are free to view; however, contributions to anti-racist causes and funds are encouraged.

Fri July 17, 6.30pm, free.

Comedy night taking place over Zoom, with all proceeds going towards Care Hub Aberdeen. The line-up features Abandoman, Patrick Monahan, Stefano Paolini, Cheekykita, Brabantia, Tony Ukulele and MC Siôn James.

Fri July 17, 8.45pm, £10.

Two-week online screening series co-programmed by a cohort of Scottish independent exhibitors and film festivals, coordinated by Glasgow Short Film Festival. The project offers a variety of fiction, documentary and experimental features and short films, as well as conversations with filmmakers.

Fri July 17 – Thu July 23, until Fri July 24. 9am, free.

Get strong at this yoga class, which uses a full body blow to energise the body and mind. Led by Louisa Edmonston and hosted by Glasgow’s The Wee Retreat.

Sat July 18, 9.30am, £14.

Learn what types of food can be foraged in your local surroundings at this online event run by Transition Stirling and led by Graham and Christine Whitehouse of Whitehouse Foraging.

Sat July 18, 11am, free.

Weekly live stream of live music performances presented by Tolbooth Stirling. This week’s performance features Ali Levack of Project Smok and Findlay Napier.

Sat July 18, 7.30pm, free.

The capital of country music takes over the Royal Albert Hall for this live streamed performance featuring the Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Tenille Townes and Yorkshire musician Twinnie.

Sat July 18, 7.30pm, free.

Virtual conference weekend focussing on the music industry and social strategies, with speakers, networking and workshops. Proceeds go towards NHS Charities Together and Campaign Zero.

Sat July 18 and Sun July 19, 4pm, £1.

Glasgow Zine Library hosts this reading and writing workshop for women (trans, intersex and cis) and non-binary people who are Black, of African or mixed heritage, which focuses on the notion of the imagination as a replenishing and provocative force for good.

Sun July 19, 3pm, pay what you want.

The musicians of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra welcome audiences to a weekly live streamed concert, recorded from their home and broadcast into ours. The performance can be viewed on the RSNO website, Facebook or YouTube.

Sun July 19, 3pm, free.

James Veck-Gilodi performs a live streamed gig from Old St Pancras Church, featuring old and reimagined tunes from the Deaf Havana repertoire.

Sun July 19, 8pm, £10.

A week-long summer school run by Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park, featuring a host of animal and wildlife-themed activities suitable for the whole family. The sessions will run weekly throughout the summer.

Mon July 20 – Thu July 23, until Fri July 24. 9am, £50 for the week.

Joz Norris performs his 2019 Fringe hit, an absurdist work of storytelling which follows a breakdown that made it difficult for him to leave his flat, his eviction the following year, and having to contend with the identity he’d constructed for himself during his time living there.

Mon July 20 – Thu July 23, 8pm, £5.50.

The social enterprise Creative Minds hosts a live family-friendly art-making session via their Facebook every week, with every session focusing on a different theme and medium. Information about the live session will be posted on the Saturday before the event.

Tue July 21, 10am, free.

Online webinar about the glories of outdoor swimming in Scotland, hosted by TV presenter and adventurer Calum Maclean.

Tue July 21, 5pm, free.

Artist, activist and curator Cat Dunn will discuss Black Lives Matter, how to amplify the voices of marginalised communities and how the pandemic has exacerbated inequality at this talk and networking event hosted by Glasgow Connected Arts Network.

Wed July 22, 6.30pm, free.

The acclaimed Britpop figurehead and longest-standing member of Pulp speaks to music journalist Laura Barton at this interactive live streamed conversation hosted on Zoom, ahead of the release of his latest JARV IS… album, Beyond the Pale. Ticket prices include a copy of the album.

Wed July 22, 7pm, £12.50.

Online taster workshop focussing on the Japanese embroidery art of Sashiko, taking place over Zoom. Hosted by The Edinburgh Sewcial Club, who will be collecting donations to support families who’ve been struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wed July 22, 7pm, £7.50.

Comedy bingo session wherein four comics will attempt to finish a 10-minute bit without saying certain buzzwords, with the chance for audiences to win cash prizes.

Thu July 23, 8pm, spectators free; 10 buzzwords £2; guess at the sweepstake £1.

Comedy hour from Rebekka Turner, who promises there will be no storytelling or deeper messages, but plenty of fast-paced gags and character impressions.

Thu July 23, 8pm, pay what you can.

The iconic singer-songwriter performs a solo concert on the piano in an empty Alexandra Palace, featuring songs from across his extensive back catalogue and a few rare tracks.

Thu July 23, 8pm, £16.

The virtual edition of Scotland’s key music convention will include panels, interviews, live performances, sector meetings, social activities and a range of networking opportunities. The line-up boasts over 50 speakers and performances by emerging Scottish acts Billy Got Waves x Joell., Kapil Seshasayee, Magpie Blue, MEMES, One Nine and Swim School.

Thu July 23, until Sat July 25. 9am, £30.