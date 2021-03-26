THE LIST: Scottish celebration of work of film legend Ray Harryhausen among online events

A celebration of the work of a screen animation icon, a short film festival and a live gig from Maroon 5 are among the online events taking place over the next week.

Daily, until Sun February 20 2022. Times vary, £10.

Virtual experience including film, image and text from the Scottish National Gallery Of Modern Art Two exhibition, plus 3D model videos and archive footage of Harryhausen’s life.

Fri March 26, 11am, free.

The National Gallery of Scotland hosts an online art workshop for those living with dementia and their supporters, themed around the glories of springtime.

Fri March 26, 8pm, £5.

Virtual comedy gig featuring Paul McDaniel, Lubna Kerr and Marc Jennings, hosted by Raymond Mearns.

Fri March 26, times vary, free.

Organisers of Glasgow’s Southside Fringe host this new virtual festival, with headline acts including comedian Viv Gee, singer Becci Wallace and three-piece melodic rock band Cloud of Starlings.

Fri March 25–Sun March 28, times and prices vary.

Annual LGBTIQ+ film festival hosted by the British Film Institute, showcasing the very best in new queer cinema. Featuring a biopic on the life of Moomins creator Tove Jansson, coming-of-age feature Sweetheart, Cold War drama Firebird and Anna Kerrigan’s thriller Cowboys.

Fri March 25–Sun March 28, times and prices vary.

The largest competitive short film festival in Scotland celebrates diverse forms of cinematic expression that transgress the boundaries of conventional narrative film. The online 2021 festival will feature competitions and many special programmes, alongside some new specially curated programmes, filmmaker interviews and live Q&As.

Fri March 25–Sun March 28, times and prices vary.

Festival of performance from students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s BA Contemporary Performance Practice programme. The 2021 festival will take place online and feature live art, films and performances.

Fri March 25–Sun March 28, times and prices vary.

The annual sci-fi and fantasy convention heads online for 2021, focussing on all things related to genre comic books, film and television. There will be panels by Netflix, Penguin Random House, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros and more, as well as events about Doctor Who, Star Trek, Marvel superheroes and more.

Fri March 25–Thu April 1, until Sun April 4. Times vary, £14.97.

Remastered Easter pantomime centred around the classic rags-to-riches tale of Cinderella. There will be comedy, sing-a-longs, shoutouts, virtual audiences casted on screen and even a downloadable pantomime pack.

Sat March 27, 3pm, free.

Hospitalfield hosts a three-part online study group experimenting with and learning from theatrical model The Living Newspaper.

Sat March 27, 7pm, prices vary.

Joint fundraising event hosted by Ceilidh Collective and Portobello & Musselburgh Quakers in support of their solidarity campaign ahead of COP26. Featuring a cabaret medley of fun, song, hilarity, stories, music and poems.

© Matt Crockett

Sat March 27, 7pm, £2.

Live online comedy show in aid of the Trussell Trust, featuring Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Maisie Adam, Olga Koch, Isy Suttie, Evelyn Mok, Ria Lina and Sarah Keyworth.

Sat March 27, 7.30pm, £19.

Charity fundraiser to celebrate and support musical theatre and the arts in the aftermath of the pandemic. The virtual concert features Broadway and West End stars, as well as well-known names from Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance.

Sat March 27, 8pm, £5.15.

Some of the funniest comics on the circuit come together to raise money for CALM and The Listening Place at this online charity gig, featuring Tim Key, Sindhu Vee, Jordan Brookes, Ahir Shah, Jess Fostekew and more.

© Supplied by The List

Sat March 27, 8pm, £11.50.

A live music broadcast from Edinburgh’s Leith Theatre, featuring sets from hip-hop artists Nova and Ransom FA. Hosted by Vic Galloway.

Sun March 28, 2pm, free.

The author of The Gruffalo gives a special festival introduction before reading from two of her books, The Hospital Dog and Acorn Wood’s Cat’s Cookbook.

Sun March 28, 2pm, free.

Discuss your favourite recipes, how cultures shape the way we cook and swap meal ideas at this interactive workshop, wherein each participant will be asked to share a dish, ingredient or food that carries meaning to them.

Mon March 29, 8pm, £5.

The team behind Edinburgh Tradfest host this virtual concert series, featuring ten intimate gigs from 16 of the best emerging artists in the world of traditional folk, Americana and jazz. Monday’s concert features a pre-recorded performance from duo Signy Jakobsdottir and Emma Smith.

Tue March 30, 2pm, free.

Historic Environment Scotland’s Archives Officer Ruth Schieferstein delivers a presentation on how the archives are helping preserve Scotland’s digital heritage, focussing on an archaeological project that surveyed Charlestown Limekilns prior to their conservation.

© Edward Bishop

Tue March 30, 7pm, £20.50.

British singer-songwriter Tracey Thorn, best known for being one half of alt-pop duo Everything But the Girl, discusses her new book My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend — a memoir about her friendship with Lindy Morrison — in conversation with Miranda Sawyer.

Tue March 30, 8pm, £18.86.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning pop band performs a medley of their greatest hits at this live streamed concert, including their new single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’.

Wed March 31, 10am, £25.

Online workshop on free-motion embroidery, useful for textile artists, quilters and felters. Basic sewing machine skills are required.

Wed March 31, 6.30pm, £25.

The Spanish winemaker hosts a virtual supper club in celebration of the launch of their new wine, created by their talented female winemakers. The food pairing menu has been created by The Sister Table to enhance and complement the wine.

Wed March 31, 7pm, free.

Online book club hosted by Bloody Scotland, Scotland’s international crime writing festival, wherein readers around the world can take part in a monthly discussion about their favourite reads and recent finds alongside journalists, writers and bloggers. Hosted on Facebook Live, the first session will be led by crime writer Craig Robertson, who will be joined by journalist Jane Hamilton, blogger Mary Picken, podcaster Zoe Venditozzi and bookseller Simon Lloyd from Waterstones.

Wed March 31, 7.30pm, free.

This virtual panel discussion by the Science Museum Group features a range of expert speakers discussing the many aspects of reducing CO2 emissions.

© Giles Smith

Wed March 31, 8.30pm, £4.

Acclaimed comic Josie Long test drives some new material at this online gig hosted by Angel Comedy.