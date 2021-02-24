Midweek Meal: Feast on this pancetta chicken tray bake with olives and tomatoes

You won’t believe how easy it is to make this delicious dish that could become your next favourite weeknight dinner.
Isn’t chicken just so versatile? There is so much that can be done with it and it lends itself well to all sorts of different dishes and meals, you really can’t go wrong with adding some in to your lunch or dinner.
This recipe utilises it with some of its best associated flavours – pancetta, olives and tomatoes – to create a mouth-watering, delicious dish that will leave you wanting more.
It’s also really easy to make as everything essentially gets put on the one tray and then popped in the oven to be done in no time at all.
Pancetta chicken tray bake with olives and tomatoes
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 8 slices pancetta
- 4 chicken breast fillets
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 400g vine-on cherry tomatoes, snipped into small bunches
- 100g Crespo pitted green olives
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
- Wrap two slices of pancetta round the middle of each chicken breast. Heat one tbsp oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 2-3 minutes each side until golden, then transfer to a baking tray. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Toss the tomatoes, olives and garlic in the remaining oil and add to the tray around the chicken.
- Bake for a further 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the tomatoes are softened.
- Great served with a green salad and new potatoes.
Recipe courtesy of crespo-olives.co.uk
