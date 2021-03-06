Brunch Box: Enjoy tasty and nutritious overnight oats with kefir

Make these overnight oats with kefir and you will have a tasty and nutritious meal that can really be enjoyed any time.
Overnight oats have gained in popularity in recent years, partly because, as the name suggests, you can make them the night before.
However, it is the taste and the range of health benefits that the dish offers that make overnight oats most appealing.
Rich in fibre and protein, they also contain vitamins and minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc, all of which can aid your gut health.
And of course they are also easy to make.
Overnight oats with kefir
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
Evening:
- ⅓ cup of jumbo oats
- ⅓ cup of Graham’s Goodness
- natural Kefir
- Small handful of pumpkin seeds
- Small handful of sultanas
- Small handful of chia seeds
- 2 big pinches of linseeds
- ½ tsp of cinnamon
Morning:
- 1 apple, grated
- Handful of blueberries (or any fresh fruit)
- 1 dessert spoon of full fat natural yoghurt
Method
- Combine all of the evening ingredients in a bowl, cover and place in the fridge overnight.
- Add the morning ingredients, stir through and enjoy.
Recipe courtesy of Graham’s The Family Dairy
